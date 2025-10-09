Redshirt tracker: How many games every Baylor football true freshman has played
The Baylor Bears signed a 23-man class for the 2025 recruiting cycle. With how injured Baylor has been this season, the Bears have needed some of the young true freshmen to step up this season. Six weeks in, and there have been six freshmen who have burned their redshirt.
Remember, players can play up to four games before they burn their redshirt. RBs Caden Knighten and Micahel Turner were two of the bigger signees for the Bears this past season, and both players have made an impact. Star RB Bryson Washington has been banged up at times this season -- never missing a game -- but both Knighten and Turner have been asked to step in and fill some voids.
Defensively, edge Kamauryn Morgan was the highest-rated commit, and he's seen five games of action this season. LB Kaleb Burns has played six games with injuries to both Travion Barnes and Phoenix Jackson -- the LB room is a little thin. Bo Onu is another freshman who has played in six games. The versatile defender has played at both LB and in the secondary in 2025.
Redshirt status
- RB Caden Knighten - six games (128 snaps)
- LB Kaleb Burns - six games (33 defensive snaps)
- DB Bo Onu - six games (16 defensive snaps)
- K Rhett Armstrong - six games (39 snaps)
- Edge Kamauryn Morgan - five games (54 defensive snaps)
- RB Michael Turner - five games (62 offensive snaps)
- OL Matthew Parker - one game (15 snaps)
- WR Taz Williams - one game (15 snaps)
- OL Harrison Cluff - one game (15 snaps)
- WR Ashton Jones - one game (15 snaps)
- WR Jacorey Watson - one game (13 snaps)
- LB Ke'Breion Winston - one game (7 snaps)
- S Colin Peacock - one game (2 snaps)
- DL Jackson Blackwell - zero games
- DL Christopher Johnson - zero games
- S Demetrius Brisbon - zero games
- WR Chase Collier - zero games
- QB Edward Griffin - zero games
- CB Leo Almanza Jr. - zero games
- LB Trent Spence - zero games
- TE Brody Wilhelm - zero games
- DL Aleki Manutai - zero games
- WR Michael Johnson - zero games
