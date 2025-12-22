Coveted 5-Star eliminates Baylor basketball

With the college basketball season in full effect, many programs across the country are beginning to see their stock go up or down after the first month or two of play. One team that has really flown under the radar but has been performing quite well is the Baylor Bears.

Coming into the 2025-2026 season, the expectations for the Bears were all over the place, mostly in part due to the fact that at one point this past summer, the Bears did not have any singular scholarship athletes. However, the Bears have proven that they are one of the premier teams in the country and should not be underestimated moving into Big 12 conference play.

Dec 21, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears head coach Scott Drew speaks with Baylor Bears guard Cameron Carr (43) during a break in play during the second half against the Southern University Jaguars at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

While the transfer portal was relied on heavily by Scott Drew to fill out his roster, the name of the game this season has to be the performance of the freshmen. Across the nation, many freshmen have demonstrated that they are among the best players in the country. Whether that is Duke's Cameron Boozer, Kansas' Darryn Peterson, or BYU's AJ Dybantsa, a handful of freshmen have shown themselves to be true difference-makers. In the case of Baylor, that is no other than Tounde Yessoufou. The talented forward has been a do-it-all player for the Bears and has been an unstoppable two-way force.

With freshmen making such an impact this year, it begs the question as to whether Baylor has started to look to the future and has a new class of incoming talent for next season. One name in particular that the Bears had been recruiting is none other than 5-Star Caleb Holt.



The six-foot-five shooting guard has the mold of some of the best Baylor players to have come through Scott Drew's program. Holt is a gritty two-way guard that knows how to get downhill and find his way to the rim. Similar to Yessoufou, Davion Mitchell, and VJ Edgecomb, the only area of improvement for Holt could be his three-point shooting and his ability to space the floor, but we have seen strides being made in that area upon arrival to college.

NEWS: 5⭐️ Caleb Holt is down to five schools, his agency @KlutchSports tells @Rivals.



The 6-5 shooting guard is the No. 3 overall player in the 2026 class. https://t.co/izGPOZYmD0 pic.twitter.com/Vt4HXakWyz — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) December 17, 2025

Unfortunately for Scott Drew and the Bears, Holt released a top-five that did not contain the Bears in it. With that being said, the Bears must now go back to the drawing board and reconsider their approach for other talented recruits who could fit a similar role that Holt would have played.

More From Baylor On SI: