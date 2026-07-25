Baylor Lands Huge Commitment From Class of 2027 Point Guard TJ Jamison

Four-star TJ Jamison just announced his commitment, and Baylor fans are rejoicing. The 6-foot-1 class of 2027 point guard is set to join the Bears after playing his senior year at Calvary Baptist Academy.

Scott Drew is already bolstering the 2027-2028 season roster with the number 12-ranked point guard in the nation per 247Sports.

TJ Jamison is coming off a phenomenal junior year, averaging 20.5 points and 5.9 assists per game, leading the team from the point guard position.

His decision

The talented guard had narrowed his college options down to six schools (Baylor, Iowa, LSU, Miami, Oklahoma, and USC) and decided to land in Waco for his freshman season.

Mar 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears head coach Scott Drew coaches against the Houston Cougars in the first half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Recruiting insiders have pointed to Baylor, Iowa, and LSU as the programs to keep an eye on for his decision. Iowa was Jamison's only official visit.

LSU's proximity to Jamison was certainly a factor worth noting, though Waco isn't much further. The in-state school had good reason to hope for the four-star guard and had reported a strong staff relationship with Jamison, but they fell short.

Perhaps Baylor's greatest edge for Jamison was the university's strong pedigree of elite guards who go on to the NBA. Names like Keyonte George, Ja'Kobe Walter and VJ Edgecombe helped build a pretty strong sales pitch for Scott Drew

Mar 4, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Quentin Grimes (5) defends a shot against Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The bigger picture for the Bears

Although the roster will likely look quite different a year from now, Baylor will certainly hope to retain players like the Mingo brothers and Isaac Celiscar.

Jamison might be walking into a position handed down from the proven floor general Kayden Mingo. Or he could be working under the Mingos before getting handed the reins immediately. He will also be paired alongside an experienced Isaac Williams IV, who will be finishing up his career in green and gold in 2028.

This signing also just fits Scott Drew's pattern of landing talented perimeter players every recruitment cycle. The guards mentioned before, along with guys like Kendall Brown, Tounde Yessoufou, and Dylan Mingo, all go to prove that this isn't a blip commitment; it was almost expected.

Down the road

There has been some doubt surrounding the Baylor basketball program, but Jamison is yet another data point for Scott Drew, proving he is still an elite recruiter despite coming off a poor year.

The signing is just another good sign for Baylor in the coming years. Drew is still getting his classic guys, and Baylor will soon be back to their winning ways.

Jan 20, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears head coach Scott Drew | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect