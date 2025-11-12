The Bears men's basketball team continues to Bear'ly make the cut
Although the Baylor Bears have not been lighting it up on the football field, following week 1 of the college basketball season, many are beginning to take stock in Scott Drew's 2025-2026 iteration of the Bears basketball team.
Coming into the season, many were unsure what this Bears team would look like, especially given that at one point during the offseason, Scott Drew did not have a single player on his roster. Yet, as is the reality of this era of college basketball, Drew scoured the transfer portal for top talent, along with bringing in a talented class of incoming freshmen, headlined by 5-star freshman Tounde Yessoufou. Even with Drew's remarkable efforts, many in the national media were not quite sold on this team, mainly due to the lack of continuity from the previous season.
One of the more prominent names in the national media of college basketball is Andy Katz. Katz is known for his commentary on the Big Ten but also publishes his own rankings throughout the college basketball season, known as the "Power 37." In his preseason edition of the list, the Bears were not featured, although they were listed as being under consideration.
However, following the first week of college basketball action, the Bears this team made the list, currently ranked as the No. 34 overall team. Katz had the following to say about the Bears:
The Bears defeated the Washington on Sunday night, improving to 2-0. They're an early sleeper team in the Big 12.
I agree with Katz when it comes to these expectations for this Bears basketball team. The combination of size, speed, and shooting for this Bears team is a secret weapon waiting to be unleashed on the rest of the college basketball world. Their guards are efficient, their freshmen look strong, and their big men are going to be a matchup nightmare for most teams. Although the ceiling for this team might be high, it will depend on whether or not the chemistry develops among a team full of transfers.
Only time will tell, but one thing is for certain: this Baylor Bears team has the potential to make some noise in the Big 12, and in March.
