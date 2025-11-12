Inside The Bears

The Bears men's basketball team continues to Bear'ly make the cut

Where Baylor sits in the Power 37 from Andy Katz

Joshua Abraham

Washington Huskies guard Zoom Diallo (5) has his shot blocked by Baylor Bears center Caden Powell (44) during the second half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion
Washington Huskies guard Zoom Diallo (5) has his shot blocked by Baylor Bears center Caden Powell (44) during the second half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion / Chris Jones-Imagn Images
In this story:

Although the Baylor Bears have not been lighting it up on the football field, following week 1 of the college basketball season, many are beginning to take stock in Scott Drew's 2025-2026 iteration of the Bears basketball team.

Coming into the season, many were unsure what this Bears team would look like, especially given that at one point during the offseason, Scott Drew did not have a single player on his roster. Yet, as is the reality of this era of college basketball, Drew scoured the transfer portal for top talent, along with bringing in a talented class of incoming freshmen, headlined by 5-star freshman Tounde Yessoufou. Even with Drew's remarkable efforts, many in the national media were not quite sold on this team, mainly due to the lack of continuity from the previous season.

Bears head coach Scott Drew
Baylor Bears head coach Scott Drew reacts on the sidelines against the Washington Huskies during the second half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

One of the more prominent names in the national media of college basketball is Andy Katz. Katz is known for his commentary on the Big Ten but also publishes his own rankings throughout the college basketball season, known as the "Power 37." In his preseason edition of the list, the Bears were not featured, although they were listed as being under consideration.

However, following the first week of college basketball action, the Bears this team made the list, currently ranked as the No. 34 overall team. Katz had the following to say about the Bears:

The Bears defeated the Washington on Sunday night, improving to 2-0. They're an early sleeper team in the Big 12.

Guard Tounde Yessoufou
Baylor Bears guard Tounde Yessoufou (24) shoots as Washington Huskies forward Hannes Steinbach (6) defends during the second half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

I agree with Katz when it comes to these expectations for this Bears basketball team. The combination of size, speed, and shooting for this Bears team is a secret weapon waiting to be unleashed on the rest of the college basketball world. Their guards are efficient, their freshmen look strong, and their big men are going to be a matchup nightmare for most teams. Although the ceiling for this team might be high, it will depend on whether or not the chemistry develops among a team full of transfers.

Only time will tell, but one thing is for certain: this Baylor Bears team has the potential to make some noise in the Big 12, and in March.

More From Baylor On SI:

Published
Joshua Abraham
JOSHUA ABRAHAM

Josh started covering Baylor athletics in July 2025. Prior to Baylor Bears on SI, he worked as an intern for TheMichiganInsider at 247Sports. Josh graduated from the University of Michigan - Ann Arbor, with a bachelor’s degree in economics, where his passion for collegiate athletics continued to grow after attending his first game in The Big House. Combining his analytical background and his affinity for collegiate sports, Josh enjoys providing his unique perspective on the shifting dynamic equilibrium of the collegiate athletics landscape. When not watching sports, Josh enjoys cooking a nice meal, running, and traveling to new places with his friends and family.

Home/Basketball