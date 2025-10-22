Baylor Bears in the NBA ahead of 2025-26 season
The 2025-2026 NBA season tipped off on Tuesday night with a doubleheader of Rockets/Thunder and Lakers/Warriors. The Baylor Bears men’s basketball program will be well represented with nine former players making an active roster.
Here are the nine players suiting up for an NBA team to start the season:
VJ Edgecombe (Philadelphia 76ers, shooting guard)
The third overall pick in the 2025 NBA draft, Edgecombe arrives in the city of Brotherly Love with a chance to shine in his rookie season with his versatile skill set on both sides. Edgecombe may get more run than most rookies if the 76ers star trio of Joel Embiid, Paul George and Tyrese Maxey continue to struggle with health.
Ja’Kobe Walter (Toronto Raptors, shooting guard)
Walter was a first-round pick in the 2024 draft and filled in admirably as a role player off the bench as a rookie, averaging 8.6 points and a tick over three rebounds in 21 minutes per game. The Dallas, Texas native will have to work hard and take advantage of opportunities when available as it seems he may be on the outside looking in with playing time with two promising rookies vying for time off the bench.
RayJ Dennis (Indiana Pacers, point guard)
Dennis is an underdog story to root for after going undrafted in the 2024 draft and playing in the 2024 NBA Summer League for the Clippers. Dennis spent some time with the Wizards early last season before signing a two-way contract with the Pacers in January 2025. Dennis enters the season as nothing more than a depth piece who will see time in mop-up duty.
Taurean Prince (Milwaukee Bucks, shooting guard)
The longest-tenured Baylor Bear in the Association, Prince continues to play the role of a savvy veteran depth piece now on his sixth different NBA franchise. 2024 was his first year with the Bucks and it was a struggle as he averaged 8.2 points per game, lowest since his rookie year in 2016. Prince will look to bounce back as the Bucks are aiming to add another NBA title to their trophy case.
Davion Mitchell (Miami Heat, point guard)
The fifth-year guard experienced a bevy of change during 2024-2025 season by starting the season with a new team in the Toronto Raptors and then being traded to the Miami Heat at the trade deadline. Mitchell appeared to be getting more run with the Heat down the stretch and will be the starting point guard heading into the season.
Keyonte George (Utah Jazz, point guard)
The third-year guard stepped into a bigger role for the rebuilding Jazz in 2024 as he became the starter. George averaged 16.8 points, 5.6 assists and 3.8 rebounds in 31 minutes per game during his second year in the league. Many are expecting another big jump in George’s numbers as the #2 option behind Lauri Markkanen.
Royce O’Neale (Phoenix Suns, power forward)
O’Neale has made a fine career out of being a solid role player off the bench and an occasional starter. In 2024, his first full season in Phoenix, O’Neale averaged a touch over nine points with 4.6 rebounds in 25 minutes per game. O’Neal can play both forward positions and his versatility will be key for the Suns in 2025.
Yves Missi (New Orleans Pelicans, center)
Missi, the 24th overall pick in the 2024 draft, stepped into an unexpected big role for the Pelicans as a rookie due to injuries and played well by averaging 9.1 points and 8.2 rebounds in almost 27 minutes per game. Missi is aiming to elevate his game to the next level as he enters the 2025 season as the starting center, alongside superstar Zion Williamson.
Jeremy Sochan (San Antonio Spurs, small forward)
A lottery pick from the 2022 draft, Sochan has seen his numbers rise slowly during his three seasons in the NBA. In 2024, Sochan averaged 11.4 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists over 54 games. The key for Sochan in 2025-2026 will be health and availability as he has missed 62 games in his first three seasons. Due to a wrist injury, Sochan will miss the first few games for the Spurs.
