Baylor Football vs. Kansas Week 8 Game Time, Channel Revealed

Baylor suffered an embarrassing loss on Saturday to the hands of rival TCU. The Bears' offense couldn't move the ball and Baylor mustered just 54 yards on the ground. Quarterback DJ Lagway is still clearly nursing an ankle injury and the Bears didn't have him run the ball.

It resulted in a 17-6 win in favor of the Horned Frogs. After picking up their second loss of the season, Baylor will shift focus to Kansas.

On Sunday, it was announced that Baylor would take on the Jayhawks for a 12 p.m. CT kickoff. The game will air on TNT.

Kansas in 2026

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jayhawks are now 2-4 on the season after dropping an away game to Kansas State on Saturday.

Kansas lost to Missouri in Week 2, 38-21, but trailed by seven points going into the fourth quarter. The Utes took down the Jayhawks this past Saturday, 41-24, but Utah also scored 14 points in the fourth quarter to fully pull away.

Quarterback Isaiah Marshall was named the starting quarterback for Kansas and he has thrown for 1,143 yards and eight touchdowns. He has thrown four interceptions this season, and turnovers have been a concern for the Jayhawks. But Marshall is a dual-threat player, who is second on the team, with 255 rushing yards. He has also run in a score.

History between the two teams

Baylor has certainly had its way with Kansas. The Bears are 18-4 all-time against the Jayhawks and Baylor has dominated in recent years. The Bears are 10-0 in the last 10 matchups, and you have to go back to 2007 to see the last time Kansas took down Baylor.

The last time these two teams squared off was in 2024. Baylor hosted Kansas, and came away with a 45-17 win over the Jayhawks.

Quarterback Sawyer Robertson dominated in the game. He threw for 310 yards and four touchdowns to torch the Kansas defense. Monaray Baldwin was Robertson's go-to guy on the day, grabbing seven receptions for 119 yards and two scores. But Josh Cameron was also a big part. He grabbed eight catches for 102 yards and a score.

While the passing game was dominant, Bryson Washington did a lot of damage on the ground. Washington carried the ball 28 times for 192 yards and two scores. The Bears' defense picked off Jalon Daniels twice in the win.

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