The regular season is coming to an end with Baylor's road game against the Houston Cougars. 25 seniors were honored during Senior Day on Nov. 21st against Texas Tech, and next season will be without the likes of Palmer Williams, Hosea Wheeler, Travion Barnes, and Gavin Freeman (among others). However, there are several of Baylor's players who still have eligibility for the 2027 season and they are likely to return in lieu of testing the waters in the NFL draft.

HIS YEAR WAS STOLEN; HE DESERVES ANOTHER - Jacob Redding - Safety

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears safety Jacob Redding (38) against the Arizona Wildcats at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jacob Redding would miss the entirety of the 2026 season due to a knee injury and subsequent surgery in preseason camp back in September, just weeks before the Auburn opener. Redding was the Bears' leading tackler and interception leader in 2025. Since not having used any medical redshirts previously and missing every game of the 2026 schedule, Redding is a prime candidate to return for the 2027 season.

One of the great "what-ifs" this season is how strong the Bears defense could have been had Redding gotten injured. Redding was a standout performer in 2025 when the Bears defense couldn't stop anybody, and now there's a chance that he'll never get to play under Joe Klanderman (depending on how the head-coaching search ends up panning out).

COULD LEAVE, MIGHT STAY: Devonte Tezino - Defensive Line

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears defensive lineman Devonte Tezino (59) against the Arizona Wildcats at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Devonte Tezino would play in a few games of the 2026 season before a broken ankle would see end almost as quickly as it started. In the second game of the year, against Prairie View A&M on the first defensive drive, Tezino would find himself pinned underneath a defensive lineman throughout the natural course of play and subsequently injured. Immediately signaling for medical attention, Tezino would be carted off the field, whether he knew it or not his year was over.

Only playing in the Auburn game to start the season and two plays in the PVA&M game, Tezino could attempt to apply for a medical wavier, but with the new 5-for-5 rule, that's to be determined. Tezino had 2 quarterback sacks in the game against Auburn and looked primed to have a standout year. Especially considering how strong of a defense that Baylor was still able to have this season, alongside the addition of Coach Joe Klanderman.

COULD STAY, COULD BE DONE - LeVar Thornton Jr. - Cornerback

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6'3 CB LaVar Thorton Jr picks off Castellanos pic.twitter.com/pkfoxgjGgN — Jad Kurosaki (Jeremiah Smith is better) (@sIotreceiver) November 21, 2026

LeVar Thornton Jr. redshirted the 2023 season and still has a year of eligibility left, should he choose to use it. Thornton has a lot of the same upside of previously mentioned Devon Jordan, and in a very similar concept Thornton could test the NFL draft waters, check out interest in the NIL for his services, or he could simply return to Baylor next season. Playing most of the season with a heavily wrapped club of an arm to protect a broken hand, returning to the Bears in 2027 would provide Thornton a complete and healthy season.

PAY THIS MAN, KEEP HIM AROUND - Devon Jordan - Cornerback

Nov 21, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Texas Tech quarterback Thomas Castellanos (4) carries the ball as Baylor cornerback Devon Jordan (7) pursues during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Devon Jordan hasn't been listed individually as a stud or a dud this season, but that's because he's one piece of a very smothering Baylor defense that's been listed collectively as a stud throughout most weeks of the season. Arguably Baylor's best defensive player, Jordan's team-high 5 INTs certainly provide a well structured case for that to be true. Jordan is likely going to be playing college football next season, and while he may test the waters of the NIL, another season at Baylor would provide him another season to impress the scouts and continue to raise his NFL draft stock.

Bonus: DJ Lagway - Quarterback

Nov 14, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback DJ Lagway (2) looks to pass during the second half against the BYU Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To put it quite lightly, DJ Lagway's 2026 season with Baylor has been a perplexing one. On one hand, Lagway is 6-foot-3, weighs 230 pounds, has a cannon for an arm, and has shown to also have some quick feet with fancy footwork as well. The other hand, however, has shown Lagway struggle when the offense becomes one-dimensional and the opposing defense gets to play coverage instead of worrying about a running game. Lagway has missed some open passes this season, although to his credit a number of his incompletions came after the ball hit the receivers between the numbers.

The ankle injury in the Auburn game that would cause Lagway issues throughout most of the rest of the season is certainly worth mentioning here, as it serves as an asterisk on his overall grade this season. Baylor unfortunately didn't get Lagway at 100% for more than a couple of drives to start the year. It's certainly not meant to serve as an excuse, but it's also a note worth considering.

The loss to TCU exposed Lagway's struggles against focused and dedicated pass coverage, the losses to BYU and Texas Tech only solidified it. Lagway has every tool imaginable to be an NFL quarterback, but he's currently still too inconsistent and it would serve him much better to stay for his true senior year with Baylor. Another year under Lagway's belt should help him hone in and fine tune himself.

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