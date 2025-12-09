Baylor Bears in the NBA round-up as December heats up

The 2025-2026 NBA season is in full swing with the Emirates 2025 NBA Cup (In-season tournament) being at the focal point of the schedule. The Baylor Bears men’s basketball team is well represented in the NBA with nine former players on a roster.

Below is an update on how the former Baylor Bears are faring as of 12/9:

Keyonte George (Point Guard, Utah Jazz)

After ending November on a sour note, George started December on fire with 28 points/eight assists versus the Rockets and 29 point-10 assist performance against the Nets. The third-year guard is one of the early favorites for Most Improved Player in the NBA. George is averaging 22.2 points, 6.7 assists and 3.9 rebounds across 33.4 minutes per game.

VJ Edgecombe (Shooting Guard, Philadelphia 76ers)

After a rough patch at the back end of November, Edgecombe has been more consistent in December with 10, 12 and 15-point efforts in the last three games, which included a full circle moment against his childhood hero LeBron James. Edgecombe has shown excellent versatility as a rookie by contributing in multiple categories each night. For the season, Edgecombe is averaging 14.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4 assists and 1.3 steals over 34.6 minutes per game.

Royce O’Neale (Small Forward, Phoenix Suns)

The ninth-year veteran continues to be consistent for a solid Suns team that needs his experienced leadership. Currently, he is shooting a career-best 40.8% from the three-point line and has not missed a game. For the season, O’Neale is averaging 10.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3 assists and 1.3 steals across 29.9 minutes per game.

Davion Mitchell (Point Guard, Miami Heat)

Despite Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro returning from injury, Mitchell is thriving in South Beach as a starter. Mitchell popped off for 16 points and 12 assists (tied season-high) on 12/1. For the season, Mitchell is averaging 9.7 points, 7.8 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals across 30 minutes per game.

Yves Missi (Center, New Orleans Pelicans)

Missi seemed to be finding his footing after missing a batch of games at the start of the season. Unfortunately, Missi missed back-to-back games last week with foot/ankle ailments and has seen a combined 26 minutes the past two games. For the season, Missi is averaging 5.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists across 19.6 minutes per game.

Ja’Kobe Walter (Shooting Guard, Toronto Raptors)

Walter seems to be gaining trust in Toronto as he popped off for a season-high 17 points last Thursday versus the Lakers but followed that with a pair of rough outings over the weekend. On the season, the second-year guard is averaging 5.2 points, 2.1 rebounds and one steal across 16.5 minutes per game.

Jeremy Sochan (Power Forward, San Antonio Spurs)

It’s been a disappointing start to the season for the fourth-year pro as minutes and usage have fluctuated despite the opportunity to gain a bigger role with superstar Victor Wembanyama out with an injury. Sochan has scored in the double-digits twice in the last four games but still is looking for his place in San Antonio during a contract year. For the season, Sochan averages 6.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists across 16.3 minutes per game.

RayJ Dennis (Point Guard, LA Clippers)

Dennis was waived by the Pacers last week but quickly found a new home via a two-way contract with the Clippers, an organization he spent time with during the 2024-2025 season. The second-year guard has not made an appearance for the Clippers yet, but it could come soon with the team struggling. On the season, Dennis is averaging 4.9 points, 2 assists and 1.6 rebounds across 12.8 minutes per game.

Taurean Prince (Small Forward, Milwaukee Bucks)

Prince suffered a herniated disk in his neck in early November and had successful surgery a few days after the injury. The last update offered no timetable for his return and that is where his status will stay until the Bucks offer up more updates.

