Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Victor Wembanyama, Kawhi Leonard, Anthony Edwards)

Several NBA Finals contenders are in action on Wednesday night, making it a great night to sit back and enjoy the NBA action – and bet some player props!

There are four All-Stars that I’m eyeing on Wednesday, including San Antonio Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama, who takes on the Oklahoma City Thunder for the fifth time in the 2025-26 season.

In addition to Wemby, I’m eyeing veteran Kawhi Leonard to have a big scoring game after the Los Angeles Clippers moved on from James Harden in a trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night.

Betting on player props is a fun way to stay involved in every game without having to worry about the final outcome.

Here’s a full breakdown of each of my picks for Wednesday night.

Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Feb. 4

Victor Wembanyama OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (+116)

Wemby hasn’t shot the 3-ball very well this season, but I like this matchup for him against an OKC team that is 28th in the league in opponent 3-pointers made and 27th in opponent 3-point percentage.

The Spurs star has knocked down just 35.5 percent of his attempts from 3, but he’s averaging over two made 3s per game (on over six attempts) over his last 14 matchups since returning from a knee injury.

Wemby had seven games during that stretch with multiple 3s made, and I think he may be undervalued at +116 to knock down a couple of shots from deep against this defense.

Anthony Edwards OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-163)

The betting market has cooled a bit on Anthony Edwards as a 3-point shooter even though he's knocking down 3.4 shots per game from deep on 8.4 attempts (40.7 percent).

Edwards' 3-point prop has come down to 2.5 on multiple instances over the last month, and I'll continue to take the OVER when it does. The star guard has cleared this line in three of his last four games and 27 of his 41 games overall this season.

The Raptors are a solid 3-point defense, ranking No. 2 in the league in opponent 3s made per game, but Edwards is simply attempting too many 3s to pass up at this number. He has just six games all season with less than six 3-point attempts, which gives him a solid floor on Wednesday night.

Kevin Durant OVER 34.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-112)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Durant is a great prop target against Boston:

Earlier this season, Kevin Durant dropped 26 points on 8-of-11 shooting against Boston, but he ended up falling short of this PRA number.

I don't think that'll be the case on Wednesday, as I'd expect the former scoring champion to be much more aggressive looking for his shot. Durant is averaging 18.1 field goal attempts per game this season, so the 11-shot game against the C's this season was a bit of an anomaly.

Durant also saw his usage increase in January, averaging 27.2 points while taking 20.0 shots per game. He also improved his assist and rebound numbers, averaging 6.2 rebounds and 5.1 dimes per game last month. In 17 games, Durant cleared 34.5 points, rebound and assists 11 times.

Boston plays at the slowest pace in the NBA this season, but it also just allowed a huge game to Cooper Flagg (36 points, nine rebounds, six assists) on Tuesday night.

Durant is averaging 36.2 PRA per game this season, so I think he's a steal with this line set well below his season average.

Kawhi Leonard OVER 26.5 Points (-117)

The Clippers traded Harden on Tuesday night, which leaves a massive offensive burden for Kawhi Leonard in this matchup with Cleveland.

Leonard is averaging 27.6 points per game while shooting 49.7 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from beyond the arc. He’s coming off a 29-point, 21-shot game on the second night of a back-to-back against Philly, and he should be fresh for this game against a Cavs defense that is just No. 13 in the NBA this season.

The two-time NBA Finals MVP has taken at least 17 shots in every game since a three-game absence with a knee issue, and he’s a candidate to take 20-plus shots with the Clippers set as home dogs on Wednesday.

