Baylor Bears elect to skip Bowl game sparking outrage after disastrous season

Baylor had one last chance to salvage momentum from a nightmare season. Instead, the Bears chose to stay home. With the College Football Playoff set and bowl matchups finalized Sunday, Baylor briefly emerged as a potential fill-in for the Birmingham Bowl after multiple programs backed out. But the school ultimately declined, closing the door on a postseason opportunity that would have offered one more data point and possibly one more headache.

Why Baylor Passed on the Opportunity

Oct 25, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Baylor Bears head coach Dave Aranda works the sideline during the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the second half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

The Georgia Southern Eagles are locked into the Dec. 29 game, yet the bowl lacked an opponent after Iowa State, Kansas State, and Notre Dame opted out. Both Iowa State and Kansas State were fined $500,000 by the Big 12 for withdrawing amid coaching transitions. Baylor will likely avoid a similar penalty since it was never obligated to participate.

The Bears’ decision comes with complicated optics. At 5-7, Baylor was not bowl-eligible, but open slots sometimes get filled by teams with strong APR scores or unique circumstances. For a brief moment, the possibility made sense. The Bears had an opening. The bowl needed a participant. The Big 12, already dealing with two opt-outs, would have preferred stability.

Instead, Baylor chose not to extend its season and the context makes that choice hard to ignore. The Bears closed the year 1-5 and were outscored 127-69 over their final three games. The program finished with one of its worst recruiting performances of the Dave Aranda era, falling outside the top 60 nationally and losing multiple commits in the span of a week. The decision to skip a bowl game does not exist in a vacuum. It becomes another data point in a season defined by frustration.

Optics Matter And Baylor’s Aren’t Pretty

Aranda’s job status dominated November as fans called for a change following consecutive losing seasons. Retaining him already pushed many in the fanbase to their limit. Ending the year with another loss, possibly to a Sun Belt program, would have applied even more pressure heading into 2026.

But avoiding a bowl also reinforces the perception that Baylor wants to limit additional exposure after a difficult year. For fans already feeling dismissed, the decision may read like another punt.

The challenge now is clear: Baylor must regroup. A weak recruiting class, a frustrated fanbase, and an unsteady trajectory raise questions about the program’s direction under Aranda. A bowl appearance wouldn’t have fixed that, but it could have provided reps for young players, an evaluation window for staff, and at least a chance to finish on a competitive note. Instead, Baylor enters the offseason with the same uncertainty it carried all fall and no final game to shift the narrative.

