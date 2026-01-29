Baylor Bears in the NBA as Keyonte George Impresses, Yves Missi Could be Moved

As the trade deadline approaches, NBA teams are looking to win now or build for the future, and many names are expected to be moved. Fortunately, most of the Baylor Bear alumni in the Association are safe in their roles as eight former Bears are on an active roster. Below is a rundown of how those players are faring, with stats through 1/27.

Keyonte George (Point Guard, Utah Jazz)

George has really hit a hot stretch of late by averaging 27 points across his last eight games. The third-year guard is one of the front runners for the Most Improved Player award and could possibly earn his first All-Star appearance. For the season, George is averaging 24.1 points, 6.6 assists, four rebounds and 1.1 steals across 34 minutes per game.

VJ Edgecombe (Shooting Guard, Philadelphia 76ers)

Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The rookie continues to impress and was selected by Vince Carter to participate in the Rising Stars game during All-Star weekend. Edgecombe’s ability to impact the game on both sides and knack for performing at his best in the highest-pressure moments are qualities that will carry his career for many years. For the season, he is averaging 15.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.5 steals across 35 minutes per game.

Royce O’Neale (Small Forward, Phoenix Suns)

O’Neale is knocking down threes at a near career-high 40.2% at 32 years old. Another aspect of O’Neale’s game is his ability to hit shots late in games, he is shooting 53.3% in the final quarter from the three-point line. For the season, the ninth-year veteran is averaging 10.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, three assists and 1.2 steals across 29 minutes per game.

Yves Missi (Center, New Orleans Pelicans)

Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Missi is a force in the paint and potential playoff teams are eyeing his services as the trade deadline nears. Missi looked great against the Spurs this past Sunday with 10 points, 14 rebounds and two blocks in 30 minutes. For the season, Missi is averaging 5.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.4 blocks and 1.2 assists across 19 minutes per game.

Ja’Kobe Walter (Shooting Guard, Toronto Raptors)

Walter recently missed seven games with a hip injury before returning Sunday versus the Thunder (nine points, three steals, three rebounds in 28 minutes). The second-year guard is an important bench piece for a good Raptors squad looking to make noise in the Eastern Conference playoffs. For the season, Walter is averaging 6.1 points, 2.1 rebounds and .9 steals across 17 minutes per game.

Davion Mitchell (Point Guard, Miami Heat)

Mitchell was enjoying a breakout campaign in his first full season at South Beach. Unfortunately, the joyride has hit a speed bump due to a shoulder injury that has forced him to miss the past four games and there is no update as to when he could come back. The fifth-year guard is averaging nine points, 7.2 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.2 steals across 29 minutes per game.

Jeremy Sochan (Power Forward, San Antonio Spurs)

Sochan has fallen out of the rotation for the Spurs over the past couple months and reports say he can explore a trade. A quad injury has forced him to miss the past two games for the Spurs, but it may be more of saving himself from injury before being traded. For the season, Sochan is averaging 4.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and one assist across 13 minutes per game.

RayJ Dennis (Point Guard, Atlanta Hawks)

Dennis was called up for a game with the Hawks recently and was quickly sent back down to the G-League. Dennis is averaging 23.1 points, 9.8 assists and 2.5 steals for the College Park Skyhawks (started all 10 games).

Taurean Prince (Small Forward, Milwaukee Bucks)

Prince was averaging 6.1 points, 1.6 rebounds and one assists across 21 minutes per game before suffering a season-ending herniated disk in his neck.

