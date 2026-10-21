Bears in the NFL: Injuries Slow Baylor's Pros in Week Six

Week six was rough for the Baylor Bears in the NFL. After Baylor's humiliating loss to TCU on Saturday, Baylor fans woke up to many Bears out and injured for Week Six. Tyquan Thornton remains out after receiving ankle surgery a couple of weeks ago, and fan favorite Jalen Pitre was ruled out before the Texans game in London against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jalen Pitre's injury was sustained in a game last week against the Tennessee Titans. It is an AC Joint/Shoulder injury that is not severe. He is expected to return this weekend against the New York Giants back in Houston. Let's check on how the few Baylor Bears who did play in Week Six performed.

Tyquan Thornton has the potential to be a strong receiving option for Patrick Mahomes. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Josh Cameron (WR) - Jacksonville Jaguars

Josh Cameron received zero targets in the loss to the Texans on Sunday. While he had a decent offensive snap share (50%), Trevor Lawrence could not get him the ball. Cameron did make his presence known on special teams, though, with a 46-yard kick return. Josh Cameron will now look forward to recovery during the bye week and could see an expanded role in the receiving game as the Jaguars staff seems to be fed up with Brian Thomas Jr.

"The size, the speed, and the rare combination of having a player with that type of strength with that type of speed."



Coach Udinski on the growth of Josh Cameron through his rookie season. pic.twitter.com/9v9BkYUzPI — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) October 16, 2026

Terrel Bernard (LB) - Buffalo Bills

Terrel Bernard had nine total tackles against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. He had five solo tackles and four assisted tackles. The Bills' defense continues to struggle, but Josh Allen's plays keep pushing them over the line. If the Bills want to get serious about winning a Super Bowl, the Bills defense will have to start putting it together.

Terrel Bernard (8) using his hands & movement to beat the RG backdoor and make the stop pic.twitter.com/NIc1OBwq6S — Anthony Cover 1 (@Pro__Ant) October 19, 2026

James Lynch (DL) - Chicago Bears

James Lynch put together another strong performance for the Chicago Bears. Although he had no tackles in the game, Lynch did have a big pass deflection in the 31-23 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

James Lynch chases down Jalen Hurts in 2019. | via Baylor Athletic

Ross Matiscik and Jon Weeks (LS) - Jacksonville Jaguars and San Francisco 49ers

Ross Mastick and Jon Weeks put together another week of no mistakes and pure long snaps. They will both continue to gun for another consecutive Pro Bowl appearance.

Texans S Jalen Pitre avoided major injury on Sunday. He does not need surgery and will not be placed on IR



His status for Sunday is in doubt, but this is overall great news



(Via @AaronWilson_NFL) pic.twitter.com/0RLyLp9OhC — Nick Schwager (@nick__schwager) October 13, 2026

All in all, a slower weekend for the Baylor Bears in the Pros. Tyquan Thornton is hopeful to return before the playoffs for the Kansas City Chiefs, and we will keep an eye on Jalen Pitre and how his shoulder injury may affect him and the Houston Texans' defense this season.

Sign up for our Free Newsletter and follow us on X and Facebook for the latest news