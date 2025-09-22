Best Week 3 performances from Baylor Bears players in the NFL
Former Baylor Bears players made a significant impact during Week 3 of the NFL, delivering highlight plays and clutch performances. From big-time catches to game-sealing interceptions, players who repped the green and gold showed out on Sunday. Here are the three best performances from former Bears in Week 3 of the NFL.
WR Tyquan Thornton - Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyquan Thornton has quickly become an important piece to the Chiefs' offense. Through three games, the third-year wideout has logged 9 receptions for 171 yards and 2 touchdowns. With injuries to the Kansas City wide receiver room, the former Baylor receiver has taken advantage of an opportunity and shown his worth to the Chiefs' coaching staff.
In the Chiefs' Week 3 win, Thornton brought in 5 receptions for 71 yards and a touchdown. The 6-foot-2 receiver was the first of the Kansas City offense to find the end zone on the day with a 5-yard touchdown reception late in the third quarter, and would later catch a hard-fought 33-yard reception on the 1-yard line to set the Chiefs up in position to score again.
This is the former Baylor receiver's second week in a row finding the end zone, and he is currently tied with Hollywood Brown for the most receiving yards on the team. The Chiefs are just three weeks out from getting back Rashee Rice, and Xavier Worthy will be coming back from injury soon. With the plays that Thornton has made on Sundays, it will be hard for Kansas City to limit the breakout receivers' snaps.
DB Jalen Pitre - Houston Texans
The Houston Texans fell to 0-3 on Sunday after a loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. While the Texans are winless to start the season, it's not at fault of Jalen Pitre and the Houston defense. The Texans are allowing just 17 points per game, but their struggling offense hasn't been able to keep up, and that was true again on Sunday.
Down 10-3 with nine minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, former Baylor defensive back Jalen Pitre came up with a clutch interception to give the Houston offense the ball back near midfield. Pitre's interception immediately led to points for the Texans as quarterback C.J. Stroud would find Nico Collins for a 50-yard touchdown just a play later.
Houston would ultimately lose, but not before a solid game by the former Baylor defender. Pitre ended the game with 3 tackles and a potential game-changing interception.
LB Terrel Bernard - Buffalo Bills
Linebacker Terrel Bernard continues to make plays for the Buffalo Bills. During a Thursday Night Football matchup between the Bills and Miami Dolphins, Buffalo was up seven points as the Dolphins' offense was driving. With just three minutes left and backed up into their own 21-yard line, linebacker Terrel Bernard read quarterback Tua Tagovailoa perfectly, jumping in front of wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and coming down with an interception.
The former Baylor linebacker ended the day with 7 tackles, 5 solo, 1 TFL, 1 pass defensed, and 1 interception. Bernard was all over the place for the Bills and ultimately made the game-ending play. The Buffalo offense would take advantage of the fourth-year linebacker's interception and drive down the field and draining the clock before hitting a field goal to put it out of reach.