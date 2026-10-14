Baylor maintains its NFL presence in 2026. Two defensive stars from the 2021 Big 12 Championship team continue to shine in the NFL, while Josh Cameron, a former walk-on from Cedar Park, continues his story by stepping up as a Swiss Army knife for the Jaguars. Tyquan Thornton had his surgery this past week, and we will all be hoping for a speedy recovery for the Kansas City Chiefs receiver.

Josh Cameron snagged his first NFL touchdown against the Browns earlier in the year. | Credit: John Kuntz, cleveland.com

Josh Cameron (WR) - Jacksonville Jaguars

Josh Cameron received six targets from quarterback Trevor Lawrence in the game in London against the Eagles. He hauled in three of those passes, totaling 43 yards. Josh Cameron's highlight play, a kick return at the start of the game, was called back due to a penalty. Josh had another key special teams play where he laid down a key block on the final kick return of the game, which put the Jaguars in field goal range and won the game.

Josh Cameron Takes It To The House To Start The Kickoff, OMG.



That’s A Statement. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/PhXI3oACqv — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) October 11, 2026

Josh Cameron's targets seem to increase every week, and with Brian Thomas Jr. struggling to step into his role as WR2, many Jaguars fans are calling for Cameron to step up into that role.

Jalen Pitre (S) - Houston Texans

Texans S Jalen Pitre avoided major injury on Sunday. He does not need surgery and will not be placed on IR



His status for Sunday is in doubt, but this is overall great news



(Via @AaronWilson_NFL) pic.twitter.com/0RLyLp9OhC — Nick Schwager (@nick__schwager) October 13, 2026

Jalen Pitre had three tackles in the Texans' first win of the season this past Sunday. Unfortunately, Pitre left the game injured in the second half. Fortunately for the Texans and for Pitre, the injury will not require surgery, and he will be assessed on a week-to-week basis. The Texans need to gain some momentum here, and Pitre is undoubtedly a leader in this Texans defense and will need to step up to change the tide of the season in Houston.

Terrel Bernard (LB) - Buffalo Bills

Matthew Stafford Gets Decked By Terrel Bernard After He Threw The Ball. The Refs Threw A Flag For Roughing The Passer And Then They Picked It Up.



No Call. 😬 pic.twitter.com/6bRbfluZ09 — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) October 13, 2026

Terrel Bernard had a good game for the Bills against the best offense in the league. He had seven total tackles and a good hit on Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. Bernard and the Bills pulled off a win, but the Bills defense still has some work to do if the Bills want to make a deep playoff run.

James Lynch (DL) - Chicago Bears

James Lynch has been consistent for the Bears this season. Although he missed the action last week, he stepped up this week against the Packers. He had four tackles and a tackle for loss in the win at Lambeau Field. josh

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