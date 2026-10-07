Baylor in the NFL: Tyquan Thornton's Breakout Week 4 Game Ends With Injury

Baylor Football likes sending players to the NFL and the overall number of Bears in the league is growing and succeeding. Having players at the next level matters for recruiting and building a strong image for the Bears program. After how strong of a showing week 3 ended up being, let's check in on the former Bears as they represent Baylor at the next level.

Tyquan Thornton - Kansas City Chiefs

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (2) is carted off the field with an apparent injury against the Las Vegas Raiders during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tragedy befell Tyquan Thornton in week 4 as he was having a breakout game of sorts. Thornton would be targeted 8 times catching 5 of them for 111 yards (long of 55 yards) and two touchdowns in a 30-27 winning effort against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The primary target for Patrick Mahomes in the week 4 matchup would suffer a dislocated left ankle in the fourth quarter. The injury is expected to be fixed in surgery at some point this week but will ultimately keep Thorton out for 12-16 weeks; though Thorton is out for the regular season, there is a slight chance he may be able to return for the playoffs.

Jalen Pitre - Houston Texans

NFL Houston Texans safety Jalen Pitre. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jalen Pitre had zero solo tackles but did have two assisted tackles and two passes defended in a close 19-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in week 3, but week 4 would see him record 9 tackles (6 solo, 3 assisted), 1 tackle for loss, and 1 pass defended in a losing 34-30 effort against the Dallas Cowboys. Excelling in pass coverage, teams are thinking twice before throwing near Pitre.

Terrel Bernard - Buffalo Bills

Oct 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Terrel Bernard #8 of the Buffalo Bills warms up before the game against the New England Patriots at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After week 3 would see Bernard record 5 tackles (3 solo, 2 assisted) in Buffalo's 24-16 win against the Los Angeles Chargers, week 4 saw Terrel Bernard with 7 combined tackles (5 solo, 2 assisted) in a losing effort to the New England Patriots 29-26. A tough and tight defensive matchup, but unfortunately for the Bills, it's a mark to add in the loss column for this season.

Jon Weeks - San Fransisco 49ers & Ross Mastick - Jacksonville Jaguars

Aug 13, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers long snapper Jon Weeks (46) warms up before the game against the Tennessee Titans at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another week of consistency from both long snappers, and that is why they were Pro Bowlers last year. Once again both of them had a clean game, with no fumbled snaps and no missed tackles. They did their job to the highest level and both would see their teams record a win in week three.

Josh Cameron - Jacksonville Jaguars

Oct 4, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Josh Cameron (19) runs with the ball during the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Caught his first NFL touchdown in week one, wasn't targeted at all in week two (though averaged 25 yards on his two punt returns). Week three saw Josh Cameron catch another touchdown and impress again on special teams. In week four however, receiving two passes for 42 yards (with a long of 29 yards) and again seeing reps in special teams as the kickoff returner, Cameron would receive 2 kickoffs and return them for 45 total yards in a winning effort against the Cincinnati Bengals 22-17.

Continuing his pattern of being useful wherever he's being used, Cameron's career is just starting but his utility and ability will only increase the more games in which he's able to get involved.

James Lynch - Chicago Bears

Sep 28, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears defensive line James Lynch (97) looks on before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Did not play this week even after playing a steady and healthy rotational depth role for the Bears where he would record 11 combined tackles over the first three weeks of the season. Lynch was healthy but listed as inactive for Chicago's 23-12 win against the New York Jets.

Lynch's status moving forward looked uncertain but after fellow Chicago Bears defensive lineman and veteran Marcus Davenport retired unexpectedly, a regular game-day defensive line spot may have just opened up for Lynch's taking.

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