Baylor in the NFL: Cameron Finds the End Zone Again as Baylor's NFL Presence Continues to Grow

As the NFL season gets into a groove, former Baylor Bears are settling into their roles on their respective NFL teams. Josh Cameron gave Baylor fans something to be excited about on Sunday, while the stars of the 2021 Big 12 championship-winning team continue to feature week in and week out. Let's check in on our Bears in the Pros.

Josh Cameron (WR) - Jacksonville Jaguars

TD reception ✔️

Special teams tackle ✔️

Punt protection ✔️

Explosive kickoff return ✔️



Coach Coen on @Josh_Cameron34's versatility & impact. pic.twitter.com/F3pNV5E8Es — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) September 27, 2026

Josh Cameron caught another touchdown this past weekend for the Jaguars. He now has three catches total in the NFL, two of them being touchdowns. The Jaguars have used him in many ways, and head coach Liam Coen speaks highly of Cameron and his ability to contribute on special teams and in the red zone. Jaguars fans have even called for Cameron to step into a WR2 role behind Parker Washington. Cameron has an exciting future brewing in the NFL if he stays on this course.

Terrel Bernard (LB) - Buffalo Bills

Terrel Bernard with the pass break up against Austin Ekeler of the Los Angeles Chargers. | Sean M. Haffey | Getty Images

After a slow start, Terrel Bernard and the Buffalo Bills won against the Chargers. Bernard came off the field for a suspected injury but came back on and finished the game. He recorded five tackles in the win and continues to lead a strong Buffalo defense.

Jalen Pitre (S) - Houston Texans

Jalen Pitre - Safety Hybrid DB



Current Status: Established Chaotic Disruptor



Off Man Coverage



Pre snap: 1x5 yards, outside leverage



Post snap: Physical with the route; played through the hands pic.twitter.com/URR7f1P2VZ — InsideTheSecondary (@HybridDBFilmz) September 28, 2026

Jalen Pitre and the Texans continue to struggle. The loss against the Colts sees the Texans fall to 0-3. Pitre had an average to below-average outing in Indianapolis. He had two tackles on the day and was not causing the havoc for opposing offenses that he usually does week to week. While the Texans' offense seems to be the root of the problems in Houston, the defense has not shown the same dominance it did last year.

Tyquan Thornton (WR) - Kansas City Chiefs

🎯 THORNTON REELING IT IN FOR THE CHAINS!



Tyquan Thornton goes UP AND OUT to snatch a clutch pass and move the chains deep in Miami territory! 🏈⚡️



With that elite length and world-class speed, #2 is proving to be a serious weapon in this Mahomes-led aerial attack! Drive stays… pic.twitter.com/dhdyDv4mqU — Chiefs Blitz (@ChiefsBlitz) September 27, 2026

Tqyuan Thornton had a quiet game for the Chiefs against the Dolphins. He had two catches on two targets for 22 yards. He continues to work his way back into this offense, and as Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes feels his way back into the year after injury, Thornton will be there to connect on the deep ball.

James Lynch (DT) - Chicago Bears

James Lynch chases down Jalen Hurts in 2019. | via Baylor Athletic

James Lynch had an okay game for the Bears on Monday Night Football yesterday. Lynch had a tackle despite winning and playing more than 50% of the snaps on Monday. Lynch did his job, though, something that is difficult to do, especially against that tough Philadelphia Eagles offensive line.

Long Snappers: Ross Mastick - Jacksonville Jaguars and Jon Weeks - San Francisco 49ers

Long Snappers Ross Mastick and Jon Weeks once again had good games with no mistakes. Both Weeks and Mastick were a part of wins for their respective teams and continue to be the gold standard when it comes to long snappers in the NFL.

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