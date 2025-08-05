Former Baylor star accepts coaching position with NFL's Buffalo Bills
Former Baylor linebacker Dillon Doyle announced on his social media account that he has accepted a coaching position with the Buffalo Bills.
"I’m excited to share that, after a 6 week internship, I’ve accepted a coaching position with the Buffalo Bills. A huge thank you goes out to Coach Drinkall and the CMU staff and team—for an amazing opportunity, special relationships, and lifelong lessons. Let’s Go Buffalo! #BILLSMAFIA"
Doyle was most recently an offensive assistant with Central Michigan, but after the Bills had him in the organization for an internship, Buffalo clearly liked what it saw to offer him a full-time coaching position. The Bills have yet to announce the move officially.
Doyle began his college career with Iowa, where he played two seasons before transferring to Baylor in 2020. Doyle would become an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention in both 2020 and 2021, before earning second-team All-Big 12 in 2022.
Doyle would become the second-leading tackler in 2021, behind Terrel Bernard, recording 90 tackles. In 2022, Doyle was the leading tackler for the Bears, recording 90 tackles once again. He will now head to Buffalo, where he will be back with his former teammate, Bernard, who is a starter on the Bills' defense.
