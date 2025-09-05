Tracking Baylor Bears NFL Players Entering Week 1 of the 2025 Season
With the NFL season now at full swing, there are plenty of former Baylor Bears players gearing up for the pros. From proven veterans to young role players, there are countless reasons for Baylor fans to tune in on Sundays in 2025.
Jalen Pitre - Texans
Houston Texans nickelback Jalen Pitre is the most established among current Bears in the NFL. After starting his career with three consecutive seasons as a starter for the Texans, Pitre and Houston agreed to a three-year $39 million contract extension with $30 million guaranteed. The 2022 second-round pick has been one of the best at his position since entering the league, and is expected to have an even better 2025 showing.
Pitre logged a 74.0 overall grade from PFF in 2024, including a 79.5 run defense and 71.3 coverage grade. While Houston has the 26-year-old defensive back listed as their starting nickelback, Pitre will likely see an increased role on the defense to start the season, with injuries to projected starting free safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson. The Texans' defense will be tested early in Week 1, going against elite veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford and the high-powered Rams offense.
Tyquan Thornton - Chiefs
Former New England Patriots and newly acquired Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyquan Thornton is one of the risers of former Baylor standouts in the NFL. After appearing in just 15 games over the last two seasons, Thornton is being called on to step up in the high-powered Kansas City offense.
With the suspension of promising Chiefs wideout Rashee Rice, the team will be looking for someone to step up in his absence. Thornton has stood out through training camp and has already shown off a connection with quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the team's week three preseason matchup against the Chicago Bears. The fourth-year wideout beat the Bears defender on a double move before streaking down the sideline and bringing in a 58-yard reception.
Kansas City will be taking on the Los Angeles Chargers on Friday in Brazil. While Thornton is ranked as the team's WR5 on the depth chart, the Chiefs offense rotates through their pass catchers often, putting the fourth-year receiver in a position to make plays in his Chiefs debut.
Xavien Howard - Colts
Veteran cornerback Xavien Howard is entering his first season as a member of a team that isn't the Miami Dolphins. Howard spent eight seasons with Miami before being released in 2024 while he recovered from a foot injury. Howard signed with the Colts just a few weeks ago on a one-year deal and is the projected starter across from Charvarius Ward.
Howard won't have an easy task on Sunday as the veteran cornerback will be facing his former team. The Dolphins are home to two of the league's fastest wideouts in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. With the 10th-year cornerback coming back from an injury that kept him out of the 2024 season, we're likely to see Miami target Howard early.
Terrell Bernard - Bills
Linebacker Terrell Bernard is entering his third season as the starting MLB for the Buffalo Bills. After a successful 2024 season, Bernard earned a four-year $50 million extension with Buffalo that will keep the former Baylor standout with the team until 2029.
Bernard has been one of the most underrated linebackers in the entire NFL and is poised for another big season in 2025, but it won't come easy in Week 1. Bernard and the Bills are facing AFC East rival New York Jets and their dual-threat quarterback, Justin Fields. Going against a dynamic rushing attack, Bernard will have to show why he's earned the captain role for Buffalo and help lead the defense to victory.
Other Former Baylor Players to Watch for
- DE Gabe Hall (Philadelphia Eagles)
- James Lynch (Tennessee Titans)
- Xavier Newman (New York Jets)
- Andrew Billings (Chicago Bears)
- Enjoy more Baylor Bears coverage on Baylor Bears On SI -
More News:
SMU put on upset alert against Baylor
Baylor players who need to step up if Jackie Marshall is out against SMU
Three keys to a Baylor win over SMU
Faith, family, and football: The resilient journey of Josh and Andrea Cameron
Can the Baylor Bears bounce back?
Everything Dave Aranda said on Monday after Auburn loss, previewing SMU
For additional coverage of Baylor University Athletics
Follow us on Facebook: @BaylorBearsOnSI
Follow us on X/Twitter:@BaylorBearsOnSI
Follow us on Instagram: @BaylorBearsOnSI
Subscribe to us on Youtube: @BaylorBearsOnSI