SMU put on upset alert against Baylor
The Baylor Bears travel to Dallas, Texas to face off with the No. 17 SMU Mustangs on Saturday morning at 11 a.m. CT. It is one of the biggest matchups of week two, and should provide us with a thrilling game.
After a disappointing loss to Auburn in the season opener, the Bears really need to get back on track with a win against the Mustangs. This team is too talented to start the season 0-2, and if they can pick up a win this weekend, they'll feel much better about themselves with Big 12 play just right around the corner.
As of Thursday, the Mustangs are 2.5 to 3-point favorites in their matchup against the Bears, but The Athletic believes the Mustangs might be in some trouble this weekend. They've picked the Bears to upset the Mustangs on the road and move to 1-1 on the season.
"Auburn’s Jackson Arnold was tough to contain for Baylor’s defense in the opener, and SMU coach Rhett Lashlee’s teams usually know how to run the ball. But the Mustangs have lost 13 straight games to Baylor, and Sawyer Robertson threw for 419 yards and three touchdowns last week," said Manny Navarro. "Baylor runs the ball more with Bryson Washington (150-plus rushing yards), controls the clock and wins in Dallas by a touchdown."
SMU is coming off a big win over East Texas A&M in week one, but this will be their first real challenge of the year. Meanwhile, the Bears are coming off a loss to an SEC opponent, so they've already been battle tested this year. That could play into the hands of Baylor on Saturday.
If Sawyer Robertson and Co. can look as good as they did in the second half against Auburn, they should have no problem keeping up with SMU's offense. It will come down to Baylor's defense getting off the field on crucial third downs. If they can make a few big stops, Baylor's offense should be too much for SMU to handle.
- Enjoy more Baylor Bears coverage on Baylor Bears On SI -
Can the Baylor Bears bounce back?
More News:
Predicting the Baylor Bears' 2025-2026 starting defense
4 hidden gems in store for a breakout season for Baylor football in 2025
CBS Sports predicts Baylor to face a Big Ten foe in its bowl game
The 'BU' logo feud: Baylor files lawsuit against another university
Former Ohio State Buckeye turned Baylor Bear evaluates the Baylor Cornerback Room
For additional coverage of Baylor University Athletics
Follow us on Facebook: @BaylorBearsOnSI
Follow us on X/Twitter:@BaylorBearsOnSI
Follow us on Instagram: @BaylorBearsOnS
Subscribe to us on Youtube: @BaylorBearsOnSI