Can the Baylor Bears bounce back?
Coming into the 2025-2026 season, the college football world was very split when it came to Baylor's season expectations. While some media outlets had them as a middle-of-the-pack Big 12 program, others had them soaring as high as the College Football Playoffs. However, following Baylor's troubling week 1 loss to the Auburn Tigers, the expectations for Baylor have dropped significantly. For many, this week's 1 matchup against Auburn was a strong gauge as to whether or not Baylor had what it takes to make a push for the CFP, and this loss was certainly telling.
According to CBS Sports' 2025 College Football Bowl Projections, if the season ended today, the Baylor Bears would be in the Texas Bowl against Texas A&M University. For a team that had preseason aspirations of making the College Football Playoffs, a non-New Year's Six bowl finish would be a very disappointing season for Dave Aranda and the Baylor Bears.
Upon examining this matchup in more detail, a battle against in-state foe Texas A&M would be fascinating, and several compelling storylines would emerge. For starters, we look to the Baylor defense, where former Texas A&M defensive lineman Samu Taumanupepe would be in a matchup against his old team. Secondly, we examine the potential recruiting implications. Both Baylor and Texas A&M rely on in-state talent to fill their respective recruiting classes, and a marquee bowl game victory over the opposing team could be what it takes to help flip or land a prized high school talent.
Lastly, the final storyline to examine is the battle of the quarterbacks. Both Sawyer Robertson and Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed are relatively underrated in their respective conferences; yet, both have the talent and skill to be among the best in both the Big 12 and the SEC.
At the end of the day, it's still early In the season, and Baylor still has the talent on its roster to make a push for the top of the Big 12. However, as always, we will have to watch how the season plays out and whether Dave Aranda and company can get the Bears into College Football Playoff shape.
