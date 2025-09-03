Three keys to a Baylor win over SMU
After starting the 2025 season with a loss to the Auburn Tigers, the Baylor Bears really need to get in the win column this weekend. Unfortunately, they have another tough test ahead of them. They have to travel to Dallas to face the No. 17 SMU Mustangs on Saturday morning.
This feels like a must-win game for Baylor. Not necessarily for their College Football Playoff chances, because the most likely way they make it is through winning the Big 12, but for the morale and confidence of the team moving forward.
Here are three things Baylor must do if they want to knock off No. 17 SMU.
Get better at defending the run
Auburn absolutely dominated Baylor on the ground last weekend. They rushed for 307 yards and four touchdowns, and their ground game was absolutely the reason they went on to win that game. This week, they get an SMU team that didn't look great running the ball in week one. They rushed for 140 yards and two scores, but averaged just 4.2 yards per carry against East Texas A&M.
SMU's offensive line is not as good as Auburn's was. The Bears need to assert themselves in the run game because if they can make SMU one dimensional, it makes their offense a whole lot easier to stop.
Start hot offensively
Last week, Baylor got off to a slow start on offense. They only scored 10 first half points and just didn't look like themselves for much of the first 30 minutes. However, they came alive in the second half, and if it weren't for a dropped touchdown on their final possession, they would've scored 21 points on four drives in the final 30 minutes.
If the Bears' offense can come out and play like it did in the second half against Auburn, they will have a much better chance of beating SMU. Sawyer Robertson and Co. are dangerous when they're hot, so if they can march down the field on their opening possession, good luck stopping them for the rest of the game.
Get Bryson Washington going early and often
I just talked about how dangerous Baylor's offense was in the second half of the Auburn game, but that was without Bryson Washington running the ball effectively. Baylor's offensive line got pushed around in the run game against Auburn, but this week, they should be able to open up more holes in the run game.
If they can get Bryson Washington running the ball effectively, it will make their passing attack even more effective. When Washington is on, it forces the defense to creep towards the line of scrimmage, and that's when they can hit SMU over the top with Josh Cameron or any of their receivers.
I hope we get to see Baylor run the ball effectively, because then we'll see just how good this offense can be in 2025.
