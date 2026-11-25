3 Keys to a Baylor Win against No. 20 Houston
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Baylor is trying to avoid its third straight loss to yet another ranked opponent in No. 20 Houston Cougars.
The Bears will conclude their regular season on the road against one of the best offenses in the country, but there is a glimmer of hope for Baylor to end on a good note. Here are the keys to a win.
The ground game has to improve (on both sides of the ball)
Houston enters the game averaging 208 yards on the ground per game behind a powerful tandem of ball carriers. Baylor's run defense has been shakier as the season has waned on, allowing 189 on the ground to BYU and 231 to Texas Tech.
The Cougars are likely going to be starting a freshman backup quarterback and will have to lean heavily on the run game. The Bears are going to have to load the box and not get beat on the edge.
On the other side of the ball, the Bears' running game has been almost unserviceable, tallying just 31 yards against the Red Raiders. Designed runs have been ineffective, and most of the yardage comes from Lagway scrambles.
The ball carriers are going to have to establish themselves just enough to protect Lagway's passing game. Defenses don't respect the Baylor run game, and it allows opponents to drop back seven in coverage or blitz Lagway
Expose the Cougars' secondary
The Houston offense is dangerous, but their pass defense allows 249 yards per game, ranking 13th in the Big 12. Baylor has the perfect weapon in Gavin Freeman, who is 99 yards away from a 1000-yard season.
If Lagway can connect with the tight ends and running backs upfield, it will open up the long ball throughout the game, where the Bears will hopefully find the explosive plays they need to get on the board against the Cougars.
Send the blitz on third down
Baylor has a very disruptive group of defensive lineman that brags the most sacks in the Big 12 with 38 on the season. The unit is good at forcing third downs and will have the chance to rattle the young Houston QB early on.
If Baylor can stop the run in the early downs, it will be able to send the blitz and panic Houston. Creating negative plays, forcing interceptions, and getting short fields will be the best way that the Bears can help the stuttering offense
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Bennett is an undergrad student at Baylor University, studying journalism on the sports track. He is from the DFW area and grew up playing and watching sports, which inspired him to pursue sports writing.Follow bennettpBU