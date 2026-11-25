The No. 12-ranked Texas Tech Red Raiders host the TCU Horned Frogs to close out their regular season on Thursday night.

Texas Tech’s only blemish on the season came just over a month ago at Cincinnati, losing 37-24 despite being -10.5 road favorites. The Red Raiders have since won four in a row, including a 20-10 victory at Baylor last week.

Meanwhile, TCU has alternated wins and losses in its last six games after two straight losses. The Horned Frogs are coming off a 38-17 home loss to Utah.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Week 13 matchup.

TCU vs. Texas Tech Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

TCU +13.5 (-110)

Texas Tech -13.5 (-110)

Moneyline

TCU +410

Texas Tech -550

Total

47.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

TCU vs. Texas Tech How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Nov. 26

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Galaxy Stadium

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

TCU record: 5-6

Texas Tech record: 10-1

TCU vs. Texas Tech Key Players to Watch

Thomas Castellanos, Quarterback, Texas Tech Red Raiders

Thomas Castellanos is undefeated as a starter after taking over for Will Hammond earlier this season.

This year, he’s completed 56.8% of his passes for 14 touchdowns with three interceptions, but he’s also a threat on the ground. Castellanos has run the ball 86 times for 414 yards and three scores.

Two of those three interceptions came last week at Baylor, though, so Castellanos will look to take better care of the football against TCU on a short week.

TCU vs. Texas Tech Prediction and Pick

TCU just lost by 21 at home to Utah and now has to go to Texas Tech for its regular-season finale. Meanwhile, the Red Raiders just got road wins at Baylor and Oklahoma State, beating the Cowboys by 25 points two weeks ago.

The Horned Frogs are only 4-7 against the spread this season, including 1-4 in their last five games. In fact, they’ve only covered twice in their last eight contests.

Texas Tech is one of the best teams TCU will have faced this season. I’ll take the Red Raiders to cover the two-touchdown spread at home.

Pick: Texas Tech -13.5 (-110)

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