Baylor had the ball with a chance to tie No. 11 Texas Tech late in the fourth quarter. The Bears had already ended two drives with interceptions and turned a second-quarter fumble recovery into their only touchdown on Senior Day.

Here’s whose stock went up and where Baylor fell short in its home finale.

Stock Up

Palmer Williams

Williams averaged 51.9 yards on seven punts and put three inside the 20. His longest came late in the third quarter, when he punted from Baylor’s 19 and sent the ball 81 yards into the end zone. It was a career long for Williams and the longest Baylor punt in at least 46 years.

Even with the touchback, Texas Tech had to start at its own 20 after Baylor gained just six yards on the preceding drive. Three of Williams’ other punts made the Red Raiders start even deeper.

Devon Jordan and LeVar Thornton Jr.

Nov 21, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor cornerback LeVar Thornton Jr. (25) intercepts a pass intended for Texas Tech wide receiver Bryson Jones (14) during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both starting cornerbacks intercepted Tommy Castellanos in the third quarter. Thornton made his pick in the end zone with the game tied at 7, stopping a Texas Tech drive that had reached Baylor’s 20.

After Texas Tech took the lead and drove back into Baylor territory, Jordan picked off Castellanos at the Bears’ 13. It was Jordan’s fifth interception of the season and helped keep Baylor within a touchdown heading into the fourth.

Stock Down

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Third-Down Offense

Nov 21, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor quarterback DJ Lagway (2) is sacked by Texas Tech defensive lineman A.J. Holmes Jr. (10) during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Baylor converted nine of 16 third downs at BYU, even though it scored just seven points. Against Texas Tech, the Bears went 4-for-18. That’s five fewer conversions on two more chances, a drop from 56% to 22%.

It got worse after halftime. Baylor went 3-for-11 in the first half and 1-for-7 in the second. On the drive that could’ve tied the game late, the Bears faced third-and-4 after a six-yard catch by Gavin Freeman. Lagway threw incomplete, then missed again on fourth down, giving Texas Tech the ball at Baylor’s 22.

Run Defense

Baylor struggled to stop the run for a second straight week, though most of the damage came after halftime this time. Texas Tech rushed for 53 yards in the first half and 178 in the second. J’Koby Williams finished with 117 yards, and Castellanos added 92.

Williams opened the go-ahead drive with a 27-yard run, and Castellanos picked up eight on third-and-9. Baylor had another chance to get off the field on fourth-and-1, but Cameron Dickey gained seven yards. Two plays later, Castellanos found Malcolm Simmons for a 48-yard touchdown.

Gavin Freeman

Nov 21, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Gavin Freeman (6) reaches to catch a pass during the first half against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the second straight week, Gavin Freeman barely made an impact in the passing game. He caught six passes for 37 yards at BYU and six for just 12 against Texas Tech, his two lowest yardage totals of the season. He averaged 94.7 receiving yards through Baylor’s first nine games and just 24.5 over the last two.

Freeman went from averaging 12.3 yards per catch through nine games to 4.1 against BYU and Texas Tech combined. Against the Red Raiders, three of his six catches lost yardage.

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