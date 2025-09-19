3 predictions for Baylor vs Arizona State
The Baylor Bears host the Arizona State Sun Devils this weekend to kick off Big 12 play. Both teams have College Football Playoff aspirations, but already have one loss on the season. A second loss in Week 4 would be detrimental to both teams' chances, so getting a win this week will be of the utmost importance to both squads.
This should be a very tight and entertaining game, and here are my three predictions for what'll happen this weekend.
Sawyer Robertson Throws For 300+ Yards
Sawyer Robertson started the season with back-to-back 400-yard passing games. Combine that with the fact he threw for 400+ against LSU in the Texas Bowl in 2024, and it gave him three consecutive games against Power Four opponents with 400+ yards. However, that streak came to an end last weekend when Robertson logged just 211 yards in a win against Samford.
This week, I don't think Robertson hits that 400-yard mark, but 300+ should be doable. The Bears' run game hasn't been as good as many thought it would be, and I think Arizona State's offense will have a lot of success in this game, so Dave Aranda will have to rely on Robertson's arm to keep them in this game.
Sam Leavitt and Jordyn Tyson Torches Baylor's Secondary
Sam Leavitt and Jordyn Tyson have been one of the most efficient QB/WR duos this season. They've connected 24 times for 314 yards and four touchdowns, and no other receiver on the Sun Devils' roster has more than seven catches this season. When Leavitt drops back to pass, odds are he's throwing it Tyson's way, and while Baylor can commit multiple resources to stopping him, it's still going to be an extremely tough task.
Baylor's secondary played well against Auburn. After two more weeks of football, though, that doesn't seem to be because the Bears' corners are elite, but because the Tigers had so much success on the ground. The Bears have blown coverages multiple times this season, and with a receiver like Tyson on the other side of the field, it's hard to imagine he won't be the beneficiary of a few Baylor mistakes.
Baylor Wins By a Field Goal
The Bears are currently 2.5-point favorites against the Sun Devils this weekend. Taking the home team with the explosive offense is very tempting, but I believe this game will be extremely close because it's hard to envision Baylor winning big with the way their defense has been playing.
I think both of these teams have really good offenses, but Baylor's is better in my opinion. The Sun Devils certainly have the better defense, but when Baylor's rolling, there's no stopping Sawyer Robertson. I think Vegas nailed this line on the head and the Bears win by three points, but I wouldn't be too surprised if Baylor wins and Arizona State ends up covering. That's how close I think this game will be.