Baylor Bears open as 2.5-point favorites vs. Arizona State in Week 4

The Bears are 2.5-point favorites in their first Big 12 matchup.

Kyle Besson

Sep 13, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Sawyer Robertson (13) carries the ball for a first down against the Samford Bulldogs during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images
Sep 13, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Sawyer Robertson (13) carries the ball for a first down against the Samford Bulldogs during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images / Chris Jones-Imagn Images
Baylor is projected to come out of Week 4 with a win over a Big 12 opponent.

The Baylor Bears open as 2.5-point favorites over the Arizona State Sun Devils according to FanDuel. The Week 4 matchup will kick off Big 12 play for the Bears, and Baylor is projected to come out on top in what is expected to be a tightly contested matchup.

Baylor Bears linebacker Kaleb Burns (41)celebrates with teammates after catching an interception against the Samford Bulldogs
Sep 13, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears linebacker Kaleb Burns (41) celebrates with teammates after catching an interception against the Samford Bulldogs during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Baylor's winning projection comes off their two-game win streak, beating the No. 17 SMU Mustangs 48-45 and the Samford Bulldogs 42-7. Arizona State was ranked as high as No. 12 on the AP Poll before falling out of the top 25 after a Week 2 loss to the Mississippi Bulldogs.

While they did win by 35 points, the Bears are coming off a sloppy week in their win over Samford. Quarterback Sawyer Robertson threw 2 interceptions and didn't look like the Week 1 and 2 version of himself, and there were plenty of other missed opportunities by the redshirt senior. Despite the struggles, Baylor's offense was able to put up 468 yards of offense.

The Sun Devils had an impressive bounce back after their Week 2 loss, beating the Texas State Bobcats 34-15. Quarterback Sam Leavitt had a solid showing, throwing two touchdowns in the air and rushing for a third. Arizona State was also able to establish a strong run game, finishing with 245 yards on 5.8 yards a carry.

Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) hurdles in the second quarter of the game
Sep 13, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) hurdles in the second quarter of the game between Arizona State Sun Devils and Texas State Bobcats. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images / Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

The over/under for Saturday is set at 59.5, with the oddsmakers expecting both offenses to put up big numbers. The Bears' offense is averaging 38 points per game while the Sun Devils are averaging 32. The Baylor defense has also struggled, allowing 31 points per game to opposing offenses. While the Bears have struggled to get stops on defense, the Sun Devils have allowed just 19.33 points to opposing offenses.

Baylor has had a strong bounce back after losing Week 1 to the Auburn Tigers, and is now looking to enter conference play with momentum.

Kyle Besson
KYLE BESSON

Kyle is a writer for the Baylor Bears on SI. He is a student at the University of New Orleans and studies journalism. He also covers the New Orleans Saints and has previously covered the LSU Tigers football team. Kyle loves all aspects of sports and has used that to pursue a career as a writer.

