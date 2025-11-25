Baylor punter Palmer Williams named finalist for major award
Not all phases of Baylor football have been good this season, but one thing fans can place their caps on is that punter Palmer Williams will boom the ball. On Tuesday, Williams was named as one of three finalists for the Ray Guy Award, which goes to the nation's top punter.
This season, his 46.84 yards per punt ranks second among the Ray Guy finalists. Evan Crenshaw from Troy would be first with 47 yards per punt. Williams has had 11 punts returned on him this season for just 28 total yards.
Full press release
Baylor football junior punter Palmer Williams has been named a finalist for the 2025 Ray Guy Award, as announced Tuesday by the Augusta Sports Council in conjunction with ESPN.
The award honors the nation's top collegiate punter. Williams joins Georgia's Brett Thorson and Troy's Evan Crenshaw as finalists for this year's award, selected from an original field of 92 nominated candidates and 10 semifinalists.
In 2025, Williams has punted 25 times for a total of 1,171 yards. His 46.84 yards-per-punt average narrowly ranks second among Ray Guy Award finalists, behind Crenshaw's 47-yard average (52 punts for 2,444 yards), and would rank second in BU program history behind only Williams' outstanding 2024 season (49.30 yards). Only 11 of Williams' punts have been returned for a total of 28 yards this year, giving him a net punting average of 44.92 yards and helping Baylor lead the nation in the metric. Williams has landed 10 punts inside the 20-yard line, had six punts fair caught and allowed just one touchback.
Ten of Williams' punts this season have surpassed 50 yards, including a season-long 59-yarder in Week Three against Samford. He has booted at least two punts of more than 50 yards in four games this year. His 38 career 50+-yard punts rank him tied for eighth in BU's all-time history.
Williams is one of two American finalists for the 2025 Ray Guy Award. Six of the 10 semifinalists were Australia natives.
Candidates were evaluated by the Ray Guy Award committee on their overall statistics and contribution to their team. Particular emphasis was placed on net punting average, percentage of punts inside the 20-yard line and percentage of punts not returned.
The winner of the Ray Guy Award must display team leadership, self-discipline and have a positive impact on his team's success.
A national body of FBS sports information directors, media representatives and previous Ray Guy Award winners will determine this year's winner. Fan voting will open at 2 p.m. CT on Tuesday, November 25, that will be equivalent to one national selection committee member's vote. Fans can vote for Williams by visiting the Ray Guy Award's official website or by clicking here.
The winner will be announced live during The Home Depot College Football Awards Show on ESPN on Friday, Dec. 12.
Baylor has had one previous winner of the Ray Guy Award, Daniel Sepulveda, who took home the honor in both 2004 and 2006.