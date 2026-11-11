Baylor Football: 3 Keys to an Upset Win Against No. 10 BYU

Baylor controls its own destiny with three games left in their regular season. The defense has been dominant all season, while the offense has begun to realize itself under interim head coach Joe Klanderman

The Bears stare down their first ranked opponent of the year in No. 10 BYU, here are three keys:

Tight ends get involved outside of the redzone

Nov 7, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor tight end Tony Livingston (10) catches a touchdown pass | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tony Livingston and the tight ends have emerged as some of the best red zone pass catchers for the Bears, but their production hardly ever happens in between the 20 yard lines.

"They need to catch the ball out in open field and actually get in the end zone without landing in the end zone," tight end coach Jarrett Anderson said. "I said, 'Have we caught a ball yet that's got us where we actually had to run five yards to get in the end zone?' But I mean, we've got different things that are set up. If it's man coverage, you have to create space on your own."

If the unit can use its size to become midfield threats for DJ Lagway, it will add even more to their recent production.

Don't come out flat

Nov 7, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor interim head coach Joe Klanderman | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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The Bears were down 10 points in the second quarter against Iowa State; that type of slow start will be almost insurmountable against a ranked opponent like BYU, who has proven itself to be a force in the Big 12. Baylor can't afford to stumble through the gates.

The Bears have had stronger starts on the road as opposed to on the home turf, and the trend needs to continue. There has to be a vigor playing out in Provo, Utah.

“It’s got to be in the players’ souls," Klanderman said. "They have to believe that. It’s one thing to say that. It’s another thing for those guys to go out there and believe that.”

Cleanliness

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; The Colorado Buffaloes offense lines up against the Baylor Bears defense | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Penalties and sloppy play are an issue for almost every team in the country at times. The Bears struggled in this aspect early in the season but played their cleanest game of the season against Iowa State, committing just one accepted penalty.

“So our margin for error is going to be small," Klanderman said. “You can’t have mental breakdowns. You can’t have physical lapses because of lack of effort.”

The Bears need to make the Cougars be the better team for four quarters. Baylor will hang around if they can play clean and energized.

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