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3 Storylines I'm Watching Most in Baylor's Week Six matchup Against TCU

The Bears are looking to start 3-0 in Big 12 play, and there are a few key areas that could determine how they perform against TCU.
Grant Peterson|
Oct 18, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Sonny Dykes and Baylor Bears head coach Dave Aranda meet at midfield following a game at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
Oct 18, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Sonny Dykes and Baylor Bears head coach Dave Aranda meet at midfield following a game at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In this story:

Baylor BearsTCU Horned Frogs

Baylor is coming off a dominant performance against Arizona State and will look to keep that momentum going against TCU. This game is important for the current state of Baylor football, and Coach Aranda and the Bears desperately need to come away with a win over the Horned Frogs.

Will Baylor Have a Strong Home-Field Advantage?

mclane stadium
Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears fans cheer against the Colorado Buffaloes during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's been a while since McLane Stadium has been packed out with a great atmosphere. With this being a night game, a blackout theme, and a matchup against TCU, there is no reason the stadium shouldn't be full. On top of that, the Bears are 4-1 and look like one of the best teams Coach Aranda has had at Baylor.

With a packed McLane Stadium and a great atmosphere, the Bears would have an extra edge in this matchup. A TCU offense that is already struggling could have an even tougher time if the fans show up.

Will TCU Give Baylor More Trouble?

Kobe prentice
Oct 18, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs cornerback Vernon Glover (26) breaks up the pass to Baylor Bears wide receiver Kole Prentice (2) during the second half of a game at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect


In the last 10 matchups against TCU, Baylor is 2-8. This has always been a weird game for the Bears, and they've found ways to lose even when they were the better team.

So far this season, Baylor has looked like the better team, but that doesn't mean much going into this game. With as many close games as these teams have had against each other recently, the Bears will need to be ready for another tough matchup against TCU.

TCU has shown that it can stay in close games against good teams, losing to BYU by just seven points. A win here would be another step in the right direction for Coach Aranda and the Baylor program.



Can Baylor's Offense Execute Against TCU's Impressive Defense?

Baylor offense
Oct 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears offensive lineman Koltin Sieracki (66) celebrates after a Baylor Bears touchdown against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the first half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This TCU defense will be one of the better units Baylor faces this season, especially up front. With Baylor struggling on the offensive line this season, that could be an issue.

The Horned Frogs are giving up just 255 yards per game, ranking 13th nationally in total defense. They've also allowed just 99.6 rushing yards per game. Baylor's offensive line will need another strong performance, or the Bears could be in trouble offensively.

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Grant Peterson
GRANT PETERSON

Grant is a writer for Baylor Bears on SI with a focus on Baylor football and basketball. He is a Texas A&M Sport Management graduate and longtime Baylor fan who has followed the Bears closely for more than a decade. His passion for sports drives him to find the stories, stats, and perspectives that matter most to Baylor fans

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