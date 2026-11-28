According to several sources and reports, Baylor has selected their new head coach in Jeff Traylor, a man the Bears hope will help bring them back to their winning ways. With the news coming out, the Baylor Bears and A.D. Doug McNamee have found their new football head coach.

Sources: Baylor is expected to hire UTSA coach Jeff Traylor as the school’s next coach. The sides are working toward a deal that’s expected to be finalized in the upcoming days. He’s 63-28 in seven years at UTSA. pic.twitter.com/tT1hOwhgqQ — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 28, 2026

Native Texan

UTSA head coach Jeff Traylor during the NCAA college football game at Tennessee on Saturday, September 23, 2023 in Knoxville, Tenn. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Among the key components noted about the Bears' coaching search was that Baylor wanted their next head coach to have strong ties to the Lone Star State. Traylor has those in spades. Spending nearly his entire professional coaching career in the state of Texas (since 1989). The former UTSA coach, is a native of Gilbert, Texas, and played college football at Stephen F. Austin. Traylor's two year stint at Arkansas was the only time in his coaching career where he wasn't coaching a Texas-based team in some fashion or form.

A Proven Winner

Dec 19, 2023; Frisco, TX, USA; UTSA Roadrunners head coach Jeff Traylor is presented the trophy after winning the Frisco Bowl against the Marshall Thundering Herd at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

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Whether it's high school or college football, Traylor has a deep history with winning and being successful. A 3-time state champion with Gilmer High School, and never having logged a losing season at UTSA, Traylor knows what it takes to win. Amassing a record of 63-28 at UTSA and three consecutive bowl victories, Baylor has decided to go with a proven record at head coach instead of elevating an unproven offensive or defensive coordinator (as they had previously done with Dave Aranda coming from LSU in 2019).

In his current season with UTSA, the Roadrunners took down Tulsa on Friday night and are headed to their conference championship.

Who Stays and Who Goes?

Nov 21, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor interim head coach Joe Klanderman looks on during the second half against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's not uncommon for a complete overhaul of the entire coaching staff to be necessitated by a new coaching hire. It's unclear where this leaves OC Jake Spavital and current interim head coach (who started this season as the Bears DC) Joe Klanderman, among many others. Often is the case that a new head coach will want to surround themselves with their own staff and personnel.

Personally, though, I'd like to see Baylor and Jeff Traylor find a way to retain Joe Klanderman's services. With what Coach Klanderman has been able to do as the Bears' DC this season (before being elevated and named interim head coach after Dave Aranda's firing back in Oct. after the Kansas loss), he has proven to be nearly invaluable to the Bears' success on defense.

I say "nearly invaluable" because we'll soon see as to whether both sides can mutually come to terms to all work together, or if we'll be wishing Coach Klanderman the best in his future endeavors.

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