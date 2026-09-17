3 Storylines I'm Watching Most in Baylor's Week Three Matchup Against Louisiana Tech

To wrap up non conference play, Baylor will host Louisiana Tech this Saturday at McLane Stadium. This is no team to overlook, as the bulldogs gave LSU a first-half scare in Death Valley this past Saturday. Here a three storylines that stand out to me heading into this matchup.

1. Limiting Turnovers

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears offensive coordinator Jake Spavital against the Arizona Wildcats at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Louisiana Tech forced three interceptions and a fumble recovery against LSU this past week. In the first two games of the season, Baylor has thrown four interceptions, along with a DJ Lagway fumble in the opener against Auburn.

Louisiana Tech has already shown that it can create turnovers against a talented opponent, and the Bears can't afford to give the Bulldogs extra opportunities if they want to win comfortably.



Whether it's DJ Lagway or Nate Bennett starting for the Bears, they will have to protect the ball and turn solid drives into points.





2. Can Baylor's Defense Continue to Impress?

Sep 12, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Prairie View A&M Panthers quarterback Tevin Carter (21) is sacked by Baylor Bears defensive end Zavion Hardy (93) during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The defense has been the strong point of this team so far, and Joe Klanderman looks to keep that up heading into Week Three. Through two games, Baylor has allowed just 20 points and has recorded nine sacks.

Losing Devonte Tezino for the season was a huge loss, as he was playing some of his best football yet, but the Bears still have plenty of depth and talent on that defensive front to cause trouble for opposing offenses.

Louisiana Tech struggled to run the ball against LSU, finishing with -3 rushing yards. Baylor's defensive front will look to give the Bulldogs' rushing attack more problems on Saturday.

The secondary was another bright spot for this defense against Prairie View A&M, as they held the Panthers to just 74 passing yards. Baylor also hopes to have starting safety Devin Turner back this week after only playing one snap against the Panthers due to a tight hamstring.

3. WIll DJ Lagway Return?

Sep 12, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback DJ Lagway (2) in street clothes during warmups with teammates before the game against the Prairie View A&M Panthers at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After sitting out against Prairie View A&M with a sprained ankle, Lagway is still day-to-day heading into the Louisiana Tech game. He picked up the injury in the first quarter against Auburn and continued to play, but was clearly in pain.

It's important that Lagway is fully healthy before hosting Colorado the following week, but it would also be nice to get him some live game reps before that game as well. Aranda mentioned that Lagway was feeling great on Monday and that he was expected to go on Tuesday, but there is still no official update on whether he will play or not.

If Nate Bennett starts again, I wouldn't be worried about the offense this week, especially after having a full game under his belt and throwing for 301 yards last Saturday.

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