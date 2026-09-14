Baylor Football vs. Colorado Week 4 Kickoff Time, Channel Announced

After a tough loss to Auburn and a dominant win over Prairie View A&M, Baylor is sitting at 1-1 on the season with a home game against Louisiana Tech this upcoming weekend. It will mark the last non-conference game for the Bears this season.

In two weekends, Baylor will host Colorado to begin Big 12 play. And we now know when the game will kickoff.

Big 12 announces Colorado vs. Baylor

What we know for sure is that the game will kickoff at 11 a.m. CT. But, what is still to be determined is which channel is going to broadcast the game. It's either going to be ESPN or ESPN2 that has the rights to the game.

It will mark Baylor's third home game in a row and the Bears are hoping to get out to a 3-1 start when the Buffaloes come to McLane Stadium.

Colorado's start to the season

Colorado is off to a 2-0 start on the season. The Buffs got a big win in Week 1 over Georgia Tech, beating the Yellow Jackets 14-13, and then Colorado crushed Weber State in Week 2, 52-21.

The Buffs struggled to gain much momentum on the offensive side of the football against Georgia Tech, but in the second game, QB Julian Lewis threw for 366 yards and four touchdowns. It's Lewis' second season in college football and Coach Prime has made Lewis his guy.

WR Joseph Williams leads the team, catching six passes for 146 yards and two touchdowns. DeAndre Moore has eight catches for 144 yards and one touchdown. Those two are Lewis' main targets and two players Baylor will have to look out for.

Baylor vs. Colorado history

Baylor and Colorado first met in 1959 and the Bears have an all-time 7-10 record against the Buffaloes. Baylor is 3-7 in the last 10 meetings.

The last time the two teams played was back in 2024 when Colorado won an overtime thriller. The Buffs would get the better end of the Bears, 38-31.

The last time Colorado came to Waco, which was back in 2007, Baylor suffered a home loss. The Bears lost 43-23 to the Buffaloes, and Dave Aranda's team should be licking their chops to get a big win over Sanders' team.

It will be an important game for both coaches and one Baylor hopes it has DJ Lagway for.

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