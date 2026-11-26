3 Storylines I'm Watching Most in Baylor's Week 13 Matchup vs. Houston
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After back-to-back losses to BYU and Texas Tech, Baylor is sitting at 6-5. The Bears will be playing on the road at Houston to close out the regular season. It's been a rough stretch of games for Baylor, and there are a few things I'll be watching closely heading into this matchup against the Cougars.
Baylor's Offense vs. Houston's Defense
The Bears' offense has struggled recently, but this is the type of game where we usually see it succeed. For some reason, when Baylor plays on the road at night, the team seems to play at a different level.
One of Houston's weak points is its defense, primarily its secondary. The Cougars rank near the bottom of the Big 12 in passing yards allowed per game. That's something I expect the Bears' offense to take advantage of, especially with how much the running game has struggled this season.
The rush attack will still have to do its part, especially on short-yardage downs. This offense can't afford to get stopped for no gain or lose yards on running plays against Houston.
Will the Bears Slow Down Houston's Rushing Attack?
Houston's rushing attack has been good, and last week against West Virginia, running back Makhi Hughes rushed for 158 yards. Luckily for Baylor, the Bears' defensive front has done a good job stopping the run this season, but last week against Texas Tech was a different story. The Red Raiders were able to pick up 231 yards on the ground against Baylor.
Forcing the Cougars into third-and-long situations will be important, and to do that, Baylor will need to stop the run. Missed tackles have been an issue over the past two weeks, and the defense can't afford to have those same problems this week if they want to get stops.
Which Quarterback Will Baylor be Facing?
With Conner Weigman still battling a shoulder injury, Baylor may be facing backup quarterback Keisean Henderson. Henderson is a freshman, but he is a highly rated quarterback and hasn't played like a backup for the Cougars so far.
Against West Virginia last week, Henderson threw for 268 yards, going 18-for-28. He also added 39 yards on the ground. Facing a dual-threat quarterback last week could help Baylor prepare for this matchup.
I expect Baylor to bring plenty of pressure because that's what they do best, but the Bears will need to be ready for both quarterbacks heading into Saturday's game.
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Grant is a writer for Baylor Bears on SI with a focus on Baylor football and basketball. He is a Texas A&M Sport Management graduate and longtime Baylor fan who has followed the Bears closely for more than a decade. His passion for sports drives him to find the stories, stats, and perspectives that matter most to Baylor fansFollow Grantpetersonn