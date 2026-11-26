The 6-5 Baylor Bears will finish their regular season on the road on Saturday. The Bears will travel to play the Houston Cougars, hoping to have a seven-win season.

Baylor is bowl eligibile, which is better than what happened a season ago, but still not the season the Bears were hoping for. Joe Klanderman has led a 2-2 season since taking over as Baylor's interim head coach, losing to both BYU and Texas Tech.

Our staff came up with some player props for the game and picked the over or under.

DJ Lagway Passing Yards: O/U 255.5 yards

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Trent Knoop - Under

Baylor will have to throw the ball on Saturday to win this game. The Bears can't trust their run game and it's lacked explosiveness all season. But DJ Lagway hasn't thrown for more than 236 yards in the last three games, and Houston's defense hasn't allowed more than 217 passing yards in the last four games.

Lagway hasn't been consistent and the Bears' offensive line hasn't helped things. Houston has a good enough defensive line to get a pass rush. Lagway will get his yards, but 256 might be a stiff mark.

Brad Teague - Under

There is no reason that DJ Lagway shouldn’t be able to throw for 256 yards or more against Houston. Through Lagway’s 9 games this season, he’s been a coin flip as far as what kind of production you’re going to see from him. Lagway has been at least a co-Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week more than once this season when he’s thrown for big numbers. However, Baylor has also lost (and not looked good doing it) when Lagway’s missed his average.

As much as I hope that I’m wrong, I think that Lagway and the Baylor offense finishes the regular season struggling. I fully believe that Baylor’s offense is much more potent than Houston’s defense, but Lagway is simply too inconsistent for me to expect him to go over his average on Saturday.

Blake Hollingsworth - Over

Lagway threw 48 times against Texas Tech and still finished with 236 yards. Houston has allowed 238.5 passing yards per game and 7.6 per attempt. If Lagway gets 40 throws, he needs 6.4 yards per attempt to go over.

I think Baylor will throw enough to give him a shot. Lagway completed passes to 12 different receivers against Texas Tech, so he doesn’t need any one player to have a big night. He didn’t complete a pass longer than 29 yards last week. A couple of longer gains could make the difference.

Gavin Freeman Receptions: O/U 6.5 catches

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Trent Knoop - Under

Gavin Freeman has had six catches in each of the last three games. He remains the Bears' main target and there really isn't a close second. Expect DJ Lagway to look Freeman's way quite often, but Houston also knows that.

The Cougars will likely have safety help if any routes Freeman runs. Now, the Bears could look to get Freeman a lot of catches in the screen game, but Baylor will have to test the Houston defense. And that means Lagway getting Jadon Porter and Louis Brown involved, among others.

Brad Teague - Over

For as inconsistent as Lagway has been, Gavin Freeman has been one of the most consistent performers on the entire Bears team. You pretty much know what you’re going to get with Freeman in the game, and you’re always hoping for that one spark to ignite and something special to happen. Freeman is going to get his opportunities against Houston.

Lagway has shown that he’s capable of throwing to a wider assortment of Bears receivers in recent weeks, but Freeman is still by far the highest producing receiver that the Bears have in terms of receptions. I expect that trend to continue against Houston. Freeman should be able to haul in at least his average of 6 catches.

Blake Hollingsworth - Under

Freeman has caught exactly six passes in three straight games, even as his yardage dropped from 60 against Iowa State to 37 at BYU and 12 against Texas Tech. Even with Lagway throwing 48 times last week, Freeman didn’t get to seven catches.

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I can see Freeman having a better game against Houston and still finishing with six catches. A couple of longer gains would help Lagway get over his number, too. I’d take six again.

Baylor Defense: O/U 1.5 turnovers forced

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Trent Knoop - Under

Houston has only turned the ball over twice in a single game two times this season. Houston is rather safe with the football and the Cougars take care of the ball. The only silver lining here would be if Conner Weighman doesn't play and Houston is forced to play freshman Keisean Henderson at quarterback.

Baylor could make Henderson pay if he makes freshman mistakes. Expect the Bears to force at least one turnover, but two seems too high for Houston's offense.

Brad Teague - Under

Houston is either going to be starting a quarterback just coming off of an injury in Conner Weigman, or Keisean Henderson, a freshman, against the Bears' aggressive defense. I don’t expect Houston to hope for either of them to try and be a superhero on the 28th, and expect Makhi Hughes and Re’Shaun Sanford II to see a large percentage of offensive plays run directly through them.

Patrick Overmyer and Amare Thomas are still threats in the Cougars' passing game, but I fully expect the Houston offense to avoid playing dangerously against a Bears team with 11 INTs and 8 fumble recoveries. I’m confident that Baylor will get at least one takeaway in this game, but not more than that.

Blake Hollingsworth - Under

Baylor forced three turnovers against Texas Tech, but Houston has given the ball away just eight times in 11 games. The Cougars have thrown three interceptions on 335 attempts and lost five fumbles.

Baylor’s best chance is to slow Makhi Hughes on first down and put Houston in obvious passing situations. Hughes ran for 158 yards against West Virginia. If he’s picking up steady yards early in drives again, Houston can keep handing him the ball. I’d give Baylor one takeaway.

Patrick Overmyer Receiving: O/U 0.5 touchdowns

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Trent Knoop - Under

Patrick Overmyer has eight touchdowns this season, which leads the nation for tight ends. But that number is skewed. He had four touchdowns against Kansas State, which is half of his total for the season.

Baylor knows who the Cougars want to target in the red zone, and Houston also has start wide receiver Amare Thomas. I don't think Overmyer will get the best of the Bears.

Brad Teague - Over

Patrick Overmyer has not just been a safety net for Weigman and Houston’s offense this season, he’s also the FBS leader in touchdowns by a tight end (8). If Houston gets in the red zone in any capacity on Saturday, Overmyer is going to be a prime target. Overmyer’s size and reliable hands are going to present a problem against the Bears defense. I do not believe that Baylor will be able to keep Overmyer out of the end zone in Saturday’s game.

Blake Hollingsworth - Under

Overmyer leads the nation’s tight ends with eight touchdown catches, but four came against Kansas State. He’s scored in five of 11 games and just once in his last four. He had six catches for 49 yards against West Virginia without scoring.

Houston threw to Overmyer in the end zone from the 2-yard line last week, then handed it to Hughes for the touchdown on the next play. I’d still lean under because Houston can keep Overmyer involved between the 20s and finish drives on the ground.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.



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