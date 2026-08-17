3 Winners and 2 Losers From Baylor Football Fall Camp Through 2 Weeks

Baylor is now two full weeks into fall camp and the Bears are entering Week 3 on Monday. There are still plenty of battles brewing for Dave Aranda's team. Baylor is still trying to find its best five offensive linemen, and Joe Klanderman is hopeful to trot out his best defensive linemen and secondary defenders against Auburn.

And after hearing coaches and players speak for two weeks, here are three winners and two losers from fall camp so far.

Winner: OL Koltin Sieracki

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Projected starting center Yakiri Walker is no longer on the team as a player, instead, he's a coach. Baylor had to mix things up once Walker's injunction was denied, and the one player who has emerged the most is Koltin Sieracki.

Sieracki was a logical choice to fill in at center after seeing snaps there and at guard a season ago. He was Baylor's sixth lineman last season, and now he has taken on a leadership role and should be the voice of the offensive line entering 2026.

"Right now, Koltin Sieracki, he stepped up and he's been getting a lot of reps with the guys over the summer," Austin Woods recently said. "Obviously, the decision with Yakiri went the other way. And so he stepped up, he's done a great job of leading and communicating and playing some really high level football right now."

Loser: OL Cole Rhett

Baylor brought over Cole Rhett from Toledo and he was expected to start at left tackle. But according to offensive line coach Austin Woods, Rhett is moving all around, which makes you think he could be the Bears' new sixth lineman this season.

Woods confirmed that UAB transfer Logan Moore has been seeing time at left tackle. If he continues to progress there, then Rhett will either have to shift inside or he will take snaps as a backup.

Winner: DT Hosea Wheeler

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Hosea Wheeler was a major winner this past week when his injunction was granted. There are still a few hurdles that need to be met, but Wheeler is in line to start the season for the Baylor Bears.

Dave Aranda made a lot of moves this offseason to shore up his defensive line. The Bears added a lot of experience, but you can't beat national championship experience and that's what Wheeler gives Baylor.

He has some lofty goals entering 2026, but confidence isn't a bad thing. Bringing a championship to Waco is one of them, along with becoming an All-American in 2026.

Loser: CB Jayden Rowe

Jayden Rowe was one of four Kansas State defenders who transferred to Baylor, following Joe Klanderman. And during fall camp, Rowe is the only former Wildcat I haven't heard about.

Ryan Davis has emerged at Jack and will play a role. Colby McCalister is competing at safety, and Daniel Cobbs is battling Bo Onu for the starting Star spot.

As of now, Rowe is a backup cornerback, likely behind Devon Jordan. He could still play a meaningful role for Klanderman's defense this season, but being lost in conversation usually isn't a good sign.

Winner: S Bo Onu

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Bo Onu saw snaps as a true freshman, and he's quickly emerging as a rising star for Baylor. With Daniel Cobbs coming to Waco, he was expected to start at Star, but Joe Klanderman mentioned both Onu and Cobbs would rotate this season, and he's still figuring out who will start.

"Yeah, that's a really good race right now," said Klanderman. "And like the D-line, I think you could put either one of those guys out there in clutch situation, and you'd feel totally comfortable with them. I think both of them have their moments. And really, to be honest, neither one of them have had poor moments. So it's going to be a neck-and-neck competition.

Entering his second season of college football, it's a good sign for what the future holds.