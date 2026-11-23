To say that interim head coach Joe Klanderman has had a roller coaster of an experience with Baylor would probably be an understatement. Taking over head coaching responsibilities after the loss to Kansas saw Dave Aranda fired, Baylor would win a few games against UCF and Iowa State, lose a few games to BYU and Texas Tech, and still have the Houston game upcoming (where the Bears are once again, not favored to win).

Against Texas Tech though, I would like to praise Coach Klanderman for some decisions and I would like to question some others.

Got Right: Pressured Thomas Castellanos All Game

Coming into Waco to face the Bears on Nov. 21st, Thomas Castellanos and Texas Tech had been on an offensive tear the last three games where the Red Raiders scored 42+ points in each and had an average of more than 500 yards of total offense. Baylor's defense still gave up 402 yards of offense (231 rushing yards), but was able to hold the Red Raiders to only 20 points, their lowest point total all season.

Castellanos was also forced into throwing three INTs by the Bears' defense. Adding in a forced fumble and recovery as well, Baylor's defense kept the Bears in this game as long as possible. The score was even tied 7-7 heading into the half, all Baylor had to do was not get in their own way and they would have a very fair shot at winning this game.

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Got Wrong: The Offensive Play-Calling

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears offensive coordinator Jake Spavital against the Arizona Wildcats at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coach Klanderman is a defensive coach, and not an offensive playcaller, there's nothing wrong with that on its face. However, OC Jake Spavital is the offensive playcaller for the Bears, and deserves a fair amount of blame and criticism for Baylor not being set up for success. Texas Tech's defense isn't very good, but then again, Baylor's offense didn't play very well at all against the Red Raiders.

As usual, the Bears quickly abandoned even attempting the running game once two or three attempts didn't produce much of any results. Constantly backed up and behind the sticks on second and third down after a DJ Lagway incompletion or a stuffed running attempt didn't help either. And, even though Baylor has 3-4 very capable runners in their depth chart, freshman Ryelan Morris would carry the ball 8 times for 20 yards. Lagway would carry the ball 10 total times for a grand total of 2 yards (once yards lost on sacks have been accounted for as well).

In the passing game, DJ Lagway would go 30-48 for 236 yards, 1 touchdown, and no turnovers. However, his overall performance began to quickly resemble all of the other negative reviews that he's had throughout the season.

Too committed to his initial read for too long, indecision once that first read is not an option, and general inaccuracy when trying to connect with his receivers. The loss to the Red Raiders began resembling Baylor's other losses this season with Lagway and Baylor's offense becoming heavily one-dimensional and reliant on a passing game that just isn't there.

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