Flashes of fire, Inside Baylor's offensive grades vs Arizona State
The Bears took a heartbreaking loss this past weekend against Arizona State. The Baylor defense played winning football, but the offense sputtered at times. Here's how we graded each position from the Baylor offense.
Quarterback: B-
Baylor quarterback Sawyer Robertson did a good job of taking what the defense gave him with making the right reads to complete sharp throws to keep the chains moving for the Bears. The Bears needed some big time plays to change the game and they weren't able to get big plays and the passing game felt like it took a step back in a big game. Robertson threw for 250 yards and 3 passing touchdowns along with an interception.
Running bcks: B+
The ground game has been gaining some traction in the last three games as Baylor RB Bryson Washington led the Bears' running back room with another 100-yard game (111). This is his third 100-yard game in a row. Running backs kept drives alive, were very consistent with finding the right openings from the offensive line, helping Baylor control the clock against a very good Arizona State team.
Wide receivers + tighe ends: C+
As many might look at this and see that this is a low grade, you would have to believe that it's fair as the Bears lost two fumbles in the game in critical situations. Receivers had what seemed like a hard time getting any separation from ASU defenders. Baylor Tight End Michael Trigg has been having a great season so far as he led the Bears with 71 receiving yards along with 5 receptions. The lack of explosive plays, which I mentioned earlier, held this passing attack back when they needed them in big games to compete for the Big-12 conference championship.
Offensive line: B-
Baylor's offensive line held up a good fight with their conference foe to start Big-12 conference play. With the lack of explosive plays in the passing game, the offensive line did good work in the trenches for their running backs to find opening lanes and continue to control the tempo. Red-Zone consistency was another thing that they also lacked in these big time games, missed opportunities to take full advantage of the game.
Overall grade: B-
The Bears hurt themselves with countless turnovers in the game to come out with a win against a potential CFP contender in Arizona State. This team still has improved on leaning on the run game to control the tempo and keep the opposing offense on the field. The Bears will need more of a balanced attack to get over the hump in these types of big games, it's still a long season and a lot to be positive about as the Bears can still make a run on making a stop in Austin to end the season.