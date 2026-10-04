In less than two hours, the (3-1) Baylor Bears will officially kick off against the Arizona State Sun Devils (2-1). In all likelihood, tonight's contest will have the latest start time of any Baylor game this season.

The Bears will look to extend their three-game winning streak as well as stay undefeated during Big 12 Conference play. To do that, they'll need better production from their offense, quarterback DJ Lagway in particular. Lagway made his return from a severe ankle sprain last week, but did not quite look as mobile or as decisive as he did prior to the injury. Officially, he finished the game with just two carries: an unplanned scramble and a 3-yard sack.

As Lagway tries to get back on track, he'll presumably look for wide receiver Gavin Freeman early and often. The Oklahoma State transfer enters Saturday's game with 35 catches (most among Big 12 players) for 364 yards (fifth among Big 12 players). Freeman has stabilized a receiving corps that battled injuries last month, with both Jadon Porter and Taz Williams Jr. missing time.

Elsewhere on the health front, Baylor ruled out five players for Week 5. The same five also missed last week's contest against the Colorado Buffaloes. No one else even appeared on the availability report that came out before the weekend.

As for the Sun Devils, starting offensive lineman Wade Helton will miss tonight's contest. Otherwise, Arizona State enters the matchup relatively healthy, with the team ruling out only a handful of backups in advance of Saturday.

So, who will suit up for (and against) the Bears today?

Baylor Bears injury news

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here is the full list of players unavailable today:

8 S Jacob Redding

38 CB Jamarion Richardson

59 DL Devonte Tezino

61 OL Cayden Tone

87 WR Ashton Jones

Baylor Bears On SI will update this space if/when pregame warm-ups provide additional health information.

Arizona State Sun Devils injury news

Here is the full list of players unavailable today:

24 DB Jalen Williams

50 OL Marques Uini

64 OL Wade Helton

69 OL Brent Helton

The Sun Devils listed the following players as game-time decisions:



21 RB Grayson Rigdon



57 OL Filiva'a Lokotui



Baylor Bears On SI will update this space if/when pregame warm-ups provide additional health information.

How to watch Baylor take on Arizona State

Day: Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026

Time: 9:30 p.m. CT

Where: Mountain America Stadium — Tempe, Arizona

Network: ESPN

On the call: Roy Philpott and Brock Osweiler

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