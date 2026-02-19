5 Most Impactful Baylor Transfers for the 2026 Football Season Not Named DJ Lagway

After a 5-7 record, Baylor looks to make a few changes to keep up with today's transfer and NIL signing market. Being a smaller market team, it's a little more difficult to find elite stars to come to Waco. But after getting Florida Quarterback DJ Lagway, fans are starting to have hope that bringing in Lagway is the piece that Baylor needs to relight the fire Baylor football once had.

Here are a few players Baylor has added so far that I think can have a real impact on next year, and an impact on the players they can get in the rest of the offseason.

Dre'lon Miller (Sophomore WR From Colorado)

Miller played two years for the Buffs, playing in 24 games and had 52 catches for 435 yards with 4 touchdowns. Miller was a four-star from Texas who was a threat at receiver and running back. Gabe Brooks (247Sports Scouting Analyst) compares him to Jonathan Mingo on the Panthers. Very dynamic receiver in run after catch situations and might even be able to take running back snaps.

I think Miller will fit in just fine at Baylor. The combination of Miller's speed and explosiveness, paired with recent signee QB DJ Lagway. We could see wildcat, jet sweeps, and a lot of crossing routes and RPOs to get Miller out in space quickly and let him do his thing after the catch. He really has a shot to show the top recruit he was and be a leading receiver on the team next year. Highlight tape looks great, makes tough catches, can slip off of defenders, scores out of the wildcat. Really excited to see what he can do for the Bears' offense this year.

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Hosea Wheeler (DT From Indiana)

A bit surprised by this one, Hosea played a vital role at Indiana last year in all 16 games. At 6'9 298 pounds, Wheeler is very strong and has the speed to disrupt the pass and stuff the line for the run. This is a huge pickup for the defense; you will see immediately why this guy was playing for a national championship team.

Wheeler was a two-time All-Conference USA selection at Western Kentucky until Coach Cignetti picked him up for the 2025 season. Wheeler will be coming into Baylor with a new defensive line coach, but that shouldn't trouble his production. He will be an immediate success.

Daniel Cobbs (DB From Kansas State)

Baylor adds a solid Safety to the depth chart as they get Kansas State's Interception leader last year. Daniel has one year left of eligibility after three years at Kansas State. Cobbs should have versatility last year, being put in the safety and slot positions, being a viable piece to plug in, and knowing he's going to do his job.

Cobbs will be another immediate impact player you will see make plays for the defense right away. He gets to follow his coordinator to Waco and make a change to a defense that couldn't catch a break last year. Hopefully, Cobbs can create turnovers and impact the defense.

Dec 26, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Kansas State Wildcats safety Daniel Cobbs (27) against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Gavin Freeman (WR From Oklahoma State)

Baylor grabs another weapon for Lagway. Oklahoma State didn't see much from Gavin in his first three years, having 28 catches for 186 yards. Despite Oklahoma State's trainwreck of a season, Freeman had a really solid season, almost doubling his receptions and having 481 yards, while adding four touchdowns.

Freeman is another shifty slot receiver who had a major impact on sweeps, screens, and quick routes. This will be another receiver that Lagway will look to hit quickly on the seams and bubble screens to give him the space to work. Also took a few kick return snaps as well. If you watch the film on this guy from last year, I think there is plenty to look forward to.

Oklahoma State's Gavin Freeman (17) leaps over Iowa State's Connor Welsch (17) in the second half of the college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Iowa State Cyclones at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday Nov. 29, 2025. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bears Get Florida TE Tony Livingston, Teammate of Lagway

With Michael Trigg being projected as a third-round pick, Baylor looks to find an explosive tight end to try to get back some offensive firepower. Although Tony wasn't very productive at Florida, he had 11 catches for 119 yards and two touchdowns. Tony is a very exciting player who blocks well due to playing offensive line in high school, and is also a threat running routes as well.

Looking at last year, DJ was comfortable throwing to tight ends, and should continue to find Tony for Baylor. Fans and reports say he was held behind on the depth chart, and Florida fans were hoping for an offensive breakout season for him. The connection with Lagway should give Livingston the confidence to have a productive year for the Bears.