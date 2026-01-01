Baylor transfer portal tracker: Every player coming in and out of the program in 2026

The transfer portal is set to open on Friday Jan. 2 and will run through Jan. 16. Baylor has seen attrition following its 5-7 season. The Bears have lost some notable players on the defensive side of the football, and after losing QB Sawyer Robertson and their core playmakers like TE Michael Trigg, WR Josh Cameron, WR Ashtyn Hawkins, and WR Kole Wilson, Baylor will have to look toward the portal to bring in talent.

This transfer portal tracker will be updated every time Baylor loses a player or gains a player via the transfer portal.

All Incoming Transfers to Baylor

N/A

All Departures from Baylor via the Transfer Portal

Position breakdown of playing departing the program:

RB: 1

TE: 1

OL: 3

Edge: 1

DL: 3

LB: 4

CB: 1

S: 2

LB Phoenix Jackson: Jackson played in just three games for Baylor this season before sustaining a season-ending injury. The transfer was expected to play a big role for Baylor, but it didn't transpire. You can read more on Jackson HERE.

LB Jeremy Evans: Evans was forced into playing time with all the injuries on the Baylor defense. He was mostly a rotational piece and will now look to go somewhere where he can start. You can read more about Evans HERE.

CB Caden Jenkins: The former freshman All-American was dismissed from the program for breaking team rules. Jenkins entered the portal and will now search for a new school. You can read more about Jenkins HERE.

S DJ Coleman: Coleman was a starter for the Baylor defense and a top-five tackler on the team. It's not going to be easy to replace his production, but the Bears will attempt to. You can read more about Coleman HERE.

OL Wes Tucker

DL Tonga Lolohea

RB Joseph Dodds: Dodds was behind three Baylor RBs this season, but due to injuries, he saw 26 carries. He will look to go somewhere where he can star. You can read more on Dodds HERE.

DL Dk Kalu: The sophomore saw eight games of action for Baylor this season, but wasn't overly productive. Kalu showed flashes of potential but didn't materialize this season. You can read more about Kalu HERE.

OL Sean Thompkins: Thompkins was inserted into the starting lineup this season for the struggling Sidney Fugar. Thompkins had his share of struggles, however. You can read more about Thompkins HERE.

OL Joe Crocker: The former Louisville Cardinal transferred into Waco this season, but Crocker didn't get much of a chance. You can read more on Crocker HERE.

LB Ke'Breion Winston: The former three-star wrapped up his freshman season with Baylor. He saw four games of action. Read more on Winston HERE.

DL Ronnie Mageo: Mageo appeared in four games for Baylor this season as a rotational piece. You can read more about Mageo HERE.

S Cameren Jenkins: The brother of Caden Jenkings, Cameren also opted to enter the portal. He transferred in from UNLV, but didn't make much of an impact with Baylor. Read more on Jenkins HERE.

TE Kelsey Johnson: Johnson saw 22 career games for Baylor, but was behind both Michael Trigg and Matthew Klopfenstein. You can read more on Johnson HERE.

LB Keaton Thomas: The massive loss was Thomas. The star LB was the leading tackler for Baylor in back-to-back years. He will big one of the top targets in the portal. Read more on Thomas HERE.

Edge Kamauryn Morgan: Morgan was the crown jewel of Baylor's 2025 recruiting class. He played a lot of football for Baylor and was in line for a major role in 2026. Read more on Morgan HERE.

More From Baylor On SI