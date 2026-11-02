5 Recruits Baylor Must Keep Committed Through Its Coaching Change

Baylor has already lost one recruit following Dave Aranda's firing.

Three-star linebacker Bryson Brown flipped his commitment to Oklahoma State on Wednesday, leaving the Bears with 12 pledges in their 2027 recruiting class. Brown initially said the coaching change would not affect his commitment before ultimately choosing the Pokes.

Baylor's 2027 class ranks No. 73 nationally and No. 15 in the Big 12, according to On3. The next head coach will need to add talent, but keeping the class's top commitments is an equally important starting point.

These five recruits should be among Baylor's priorities based on their recruiting evaluations, high school production and the positions the Bears need to address.

Luke Babin, Quarterback

With DJ Lagway and Nate Bennett both entering their senior season of eligibility in 2027, Baylor needs to start preparing for its future at quarterback.

Before transferring to Barbers Hill for his senior season, Babin completed 179 of 284 passes for 3,063 yards, 40 touchdowns and five interceptions at Woodville in 2025. He also rushed for 562 yards and seven touchdowns on 76 carries.

Although ESPN lists Babin as a pocket passer, his average of 7.4 yards per carry as a junior suggests he could be an underrated threat on the ground.

Keeping Babin committed would give Baylor's next coaching staff a potential successor to Lagway and Bennett, rather than forcing it to start its quarterback recruiting from scratch.

Karece Hoyt, ATH

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears fans cheer against the Colorado Buffaloes during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hoyt is Baylor's highest-ranked commitment in the Rivals Industry Comparison, making him one of the most important recruits for the next staff to retain.

The four-star Frisco Lone Star prospect ranks No. 272 nationally and No. 7 in the athlete category, which recognizes recruits who can play multiple positions. His versatility is a major part of his appeal, as he has experience at quarterback, running back and safety in addition to wide receiver.

In 2025, Hoyt recorded 22 rushing touchdowns, 26 receptions for 396 yards and three receiving touchdowns, along with five interceptions and a defensive touchdown.

His ability to find openings as a runner and make plays with the ball in his hands would give Baylor's next offensive staff several ways to use him.

Chase Allen, Interior Offensive Lineman

Allen's importance goes beyond his national recruiting ranking. Baylor needs more offensive line depth, and the three-star Bridgeland prospect is one of only two offensive line commitments in its 2027 class.

Alongside Hudson Whitenight, Allen recorded 50 pancake blocks while allowing one sack during his junior season in 2025.

His ability to finish blocks and limit pressure could help Baylor address two areas that have caused problems offensively: creating running lanes and giving its quarterbacks enough time to throw.

Retaining Allen would also help the next staff build a young offensive line rather than immediately having to replace another commitment at a position where depth is already a concern.

Davontrae Kirkland, Safety

Oct 17, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; The Baylor Bears cheerleaders perform during the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Waco University safety Davontrae Kirkland would give Baylor's next defensive staff a versatile defender who can contribute near the line of scrimmage, in coverage and as a pass rusher.

He recorded 83 tackles, five pass breakups, an interception and a forced fumble as a sophomore before an injury cut his junior season short. He finished with 32 tackles, four sacks and three forced fumbles in four appearances.

Four sacks in limited action are particularly impressive for a safety and could make Kirkland a good fit in Joe Klanderman's defense, which has used defensive backs to pressure opposing quarterbacks.

Kirkland has been committed since June 2025. The Rivals Industry Comparison ranks him No. 75 among safeties, slightly ahead of fellow Baylor pledge Devin Watkins at No. 90.

Beyond his production, Kirkland's Waco roots give Baylor another reason to prioritize his commitment. Losing a hometown prospect who has been committed for more than a year would be disappointing, as the next coaching staff works to maintain its recruiting relationships in Central Texas.

Cadriann Olds, Defensive Lineman

Keeping three-star defensive lineman Cadriann Olds would help Baylor avoid losing depth from an already small group of commitments up front.

Olds and Jake Venuto are the class's only defensive end or edge pledges, making both particularly important as the Bears prepare for a coaching transition.

In seven games in 2025, Olds collected 47 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, seven sacks, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

With so few defensive linemen currently committed, losing Olds would leave the next coaching staff with another significant recruiting need at a position where developing young talent is especially important.

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