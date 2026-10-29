7 Players Baylor Must Retain Under its Next Head Coach

While Joe Klanderman will be tasked with guiding Baylor (4-3) toward bowl eligibility, he must also preserve a roster that could undergo significant changes this offseason.

Coaching transitions have become especially challenging in the transfer portal era, with players having more opportunities to explore their options following a change in leadership. Baylor has several players who could play major roles in 2027, making their retention critical for the next head coach.

Here are six retention priorities for Klanderman and the Bears.

1. DJ Lagway and Nate Bennett, Quarterbacks

Keeping both quarterbacks should be among Baylor's highest priorities, regardless of who takes over as head coach.

Lagway arrived from Florida as one of the nation's most highly regarded transfer quarterbacks. Although a high-ankle sprain suffered in the season opener disrupted his first year in Waco, the former five-star recruit has demonstrated his ability to take over games.

Through five appearances, Lagway has completed 113 of 217 passes for 1,352 yards, nine touchdowns and four interceptions. His best performance came against Arizona State, when he threw for 306 yards and four touchdowns in Baylor's 55-19 victory.

Despite his inconsistency, Lagway's physical tools and potential to make an impact in his senior season make retaining him a priority for 2027.

Bennett, meanwhile, has taken a different path to becoming a potential starter. A three-star recruit from California, he was ranked as the nation's No. 101 quarterback in the 2024 recruiting class by 247Sports. Despite his modest recruiting profile, Bennett emerged as Sawyer Robertson's primary backup in 2025.

Filling in for the injured Lagway, Bennett completed 47 of 62 passes for 581 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions across three appearances this season. His 75.8% completion rate included a performance against Louisiana Tech in which he completed 21 of 24 passes for 253 yards and three touchdowns.

Although Lagway is the more established prospect, Bennett's development has made him a legitimate candidate to compete for the starting job next season. Retaining both would give Baylor flexibility entering 2027, particularly with a new coaching staff potentially implementing a new offensive system.

2. Ryelan Morris, Running Back

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears running back Ryelan Morris (25) carries the ball against the Colorado Buffaloes during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Few players on Baylor's roster have demonstrated more long-term potential than freshman running back Ryelan Morris.

Through six appearances, Morris has rushed for 213 yards and one touchdown on 34 carries, averaging 6.3 yards per attempt. He has also caught five passes for 26 yards.

His breakout performance came against Arizona State, when he rushed for 84 yards and a touchdown on nine carries. The highlight was a 63-yard scoring run that showcased the speed and explosiveness that made him a highly regarded recruit.

Morris has shared carries with Dawson Pendergrass, Caden Knighten and Michael Turner this season, limiting his opportunities to establish a consistent role. However, Pendergrass is listed as a senior, potentially opening the door for Morris to receive a larger workload next season.

With several seasons of eligibility remaining, Morris could develop into one of Baylor's most important offensive players and provide some much-needed explosiveness in the backfield next season.

3. Devon Jordan, Cornerback

Oct 17, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Jordan Dwyer (7) catches a pass against Baylor Bears cornerback Devon Jordan (7) during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Baylor's defense has been the team's most dependable unit this season, with junior cornerback Devon Jordan emerging as a key contributor in his first year with the Bears after transferring from Oklahoma.

Through seven games, Jordan has recorded 30 tackles, three interceptions, three pass breakups and one tackle for loss. His interceptions have produced 48 return yards, including a touchdown.

Jordan recorded seven tackles, a tackle for loss and a pass breakup against Colorado before producing a career-high 11 tackles against Arizona State. His biggest moment came against Kansas, when he returned an interception 42 yards for a touchdown.

With several veteran defensive backs approaching the end of their college careers, Jordan's experience and playmaking ability could make him an even more important part of Baylor's secondary in 2027.

4. Micah Gifford, Safety

Senior safety Micah Gifford has developed into one of Baylor's most productive defensive players after beginning his college career as a wide receiver.

Through seven games, Gifford has recorded 36 tackles, three interceptions, three tackles for loss and two forced fumbles, establishing himself as a consistent playmaker in the secondary.

After spending much of his first two seasons contributing on special teams, Gifford moved to safety and recorded 22 tackles, a sack and an interception in 2025. The 6-foot-3 defensive back has taken another significant step forward this season.

Although listed as a senior, Gifford could have another season of eligibility under the NCAA's recently adopted age-based model. His return would give Baylor an established leader in the secondary and help maintain the defense's improvement under Klanderman.

5. Kaleb Burns, Linebacker

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears linebacker Kaleb Burns (41) against the Arizona Wildcats at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sophomore linebacker Kaleb Burns has emerged as a valuable contributor to Baylor's defense and figures to take on an even larger role as the Bears prepare to replace several experienced players.

Burns arrived in Waco as a highly regarded four-star recruit, ranked No. 86 nationally by On3. He appeared in all 12 games as a freshman in 2025, recording 18 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and an interception.

Burns has taken on a larger role this season, recording 21 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack and two pass breakups through seven games. That brings his career totals to 39 tackles and 4.5 tackles for loss.

Burns has already established himself as a valuable contributor to Baylor's defense, gaining experience against Big 12 competition. His athleticism, versatility and remaining eligibility give him the potential to become a long-term fixture in Baylor's linebacker corps.

6. Jadon Porter, Wide Receiver

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Jadon Porter (3) catches a touchdown pass against the Colorado Buffaloes during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With leading pass catchers Gavin Freeman and Louis Brown IV expected to exhaust their eligibility after this season, junior Jadon Porter could take over as Baylor's WR1 next year.

Despite being injured for two games, Porter has caught 12 passes for 199 yards and two touchdowns this season, averaging 16.6 yards per reception.

That's a significant improvement from his first two seasons, when he totaled 11 receptions for 108 yards and one touchdown. Through his first three college seasons, Porter has totaled 23 receptions for 307 yards and three touchdowns.

Porter has gradually developed into a more reliable contributor, and retaining him would provide Baylor's next quarterback and offensive coaching staff with an experienced target capable of taking on greater responsibility.

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