Baylor goes head to head against Auburn for the second year straight on September 5th in what will be a formidable week one challenge for the Bears, especially considering the 14-point loss they suffered to the Tigers in Waco last season.

The Bears are currently 6.5 point underdogs in the SEC matchup per ESPN but still have more than a chance to knock off a decorated Auburn program in a week one matchup where a lot is up in the air.

If Baylor can find a way to start the season at 1-0, it will be a shot in the arm for everyone involved with the program, especially guys like Dave Aranda and DJ Lagway, who both have a lot riding on the season.

I have a "best bet" and a "sprinkle pick" for who gets the game ball if the Bears can come out on top in the big game.

"Sprinkle pick" Dre'lon Miller

Nov 16, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Drelon Miller (6) carries for a touchdown | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

There has been a lot of buzz around the dual-threat Colorado transfer. Miller offered a threat from the ground and from the air for the Buffaloes, getting consistent targets in a talented receiving room.

"Dre'lon, I know everyone sees it. I know everyone is saying it," said receiver coach Dallas Baker. "He reminds us of Josh Cameron so much. Big dude that can move. It's going to be hard to bring down with the ball in his hand."

Fans might remember that Baylor receiver Kole Wilson went for 134 yards in last season's matchup against the Tigers. The receivers acknowledged there is a chip on their shoulder against the Tigers after last season, and the game plan is to come out the gates with aggression and speed.

With Miller's size and agility, he might be Lagway's most reliable red zone target, potentially earning him a game ball if the Bears come out on top.

"Best bet" Quarterback DJ Lagway

Florida quarterback DJ Lagway (2) leaves the field after beating Florida State | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The last thing Baylor fans want to see is their big offseason signing go out and lay an egg in Atlanta in the first game of the season. On the contrary, Lagway being the X factor in a Bears win would lead to straight jubilation among fans.

It is doubtful that Lagway would need a career-defining performance in order to lead the Bears to the win; if he can notch 2-3 touchdowns while playing a controlled game (not a small ask), the game MVP is likely all his.

Barring a game-deciding performance from another playmaker, the game ball has Lagway's name written on it.