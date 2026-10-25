AD Doug McNamee Releases Statement on Baylor Firing Dave Aranda

After suffering another loss in 2026, Baylor made the move to part ways with Dave Aranda has the Bears' head coach.

Aranda finishes his tenure in Waco with a 40-40 record after coaching Baylor for seven seasons. He began coaching Baylor in 2020.

Following the firing, Athletic Director Doug McNamee released a statement on Aranda's tenure with Baylor. While the Bears will begin their search for the next head coach, defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman was named the interim head coach.

"Anyone who knows Dave Aranda understands what a genuine and honorable person he is and how much he deeply cares for his players, staff and this University," McNamee said. "He is a gifted coach and a brilliant football mind whose leadership brought some of our best Baylor football memories. While this is a difficult moment, we believe a change in leadership is necessary at this time for our program. We will forever be thankful to Dave and his family for their time here at Baylor, and we wish them well."

Aranda's tenure in Waco

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2021 appeared to be special for Baylor under Aranda's leadership. After a 2-7 2020 season, Aranda led Baylor to a 12-2 season. The Bears would finish No. 5 in the AP Top 25 poll after a win over LSU in the Sugar Bowl, but things wouldn't be as good following that season.

Baylor then had two losing seasons in both 2022 and 2023. The Bears won eight games in 2024, before having yet another losing season last year. With Sawyer Robertson, Michael Trigg, and a plethora of weapons, Baylor went 5-7 in 2025.

Aranda was gifted another season after former AD Mack Rhoades and the University parted ways. He made the move to remove himself as the playcaller on defense by hiring Joe Klanderman from Kansas State. He also shifted his philosophy in terms of personnel. Last season, Baylor spent money on the offensive side of the ball and that hurt its defense.

But this year, the Bears spent money on the defensive side of the ball, along with going out to land five-star DJ Lagway from Florida. However, he mismanaged the offensive line. The Bears' run game has taken a big hit this season and Lagway doesn't have the time needed to make plays.

That has led to Baylor losing back-to-back games against losing teams. It also led to Aranda's time in Waco ending.

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