Baylor's Top 25 Players for 2026: Small but Mighty at Wide Receiver

One of the most exciting portions of the college football calendar from a fan perspective is finding who is entering the NCAA’s version of free agency. The transfer portal has changed the sport dramatically.

Whether that is for better or worse is up for debate, but it’s something each program has to learn how to use to its advantage.

Baylor found a way to add to its quarterback room with the addition of DJ Lagway this offseason. That is an addition that could change the program for multiple years. The other reality, however, is the Bears needed to remake their receiving corps this offseason as well.

One of those players that they added through the portal, is the guy who could become one of the top players on the roster, transfer receiver Gavin Freeman. He comes in at No. 5 on our list.

Recapping 2025

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Gavin Freeman has made his rounds through the state of Oklahoma before making his way to Baylor. Freeman spent the first two years of his career at Oklahoma, before moving to their arch rival Oklahoma State.

He’s a jack of all trades, affecting the Cowboys’ offense as a receiver, rusher, and returner. He finished the season with 53 catches for 481 yards, and 12 carries adding another 48 yards. He was the team’s primary punt returner as well before entering the transfer portal at the end of the regular season before committing to Baylor.

Why is 2026 Important for Him?

Freeman was a jack of all trades at Oklahoma State, but wanted to find his way to a program that would use his talents as a wide receiver and develop into a better receiver for the next level.

He is small standing at 5-foot-9, but projects perfectly as a shifty slot receiver when the Bears play in 11 personnel, or have three wide receivers on the field.

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Freeman is entering his final year of eligibility as a redshirt senior, and he has an excellent opportunity in front of him. There are no significant players on the roster from last year’s receiving corps. Freeman has a chance to establish himself as the go-to receiver for Lagway from the day that fall camp opens.

That opportunity is true because he’s capable of giving the Bears some easy offense with manufactured touches in both the run game and screen game.

A role like that will give Freeman plenty of opportunity to be in the limelight. With the way the NFL is trending toward smaller slot receivers, that could be something that gets Freeman looks at the next level as well.

Prediction

Freeman is someone who fits like a glove in Jake Spavital’s offense. That will give him plenty of chances to be a go-to receiver for the team as they try to find their footing on offense early in the season.

His ability to affect the team on three levels should give the Bears an opportunity to feature him. The ability to feature him also means that my prediction is he will lead the team in receiving by the end of the season.

See our full top 25 players: