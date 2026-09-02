Auburn QB Byrum Brown Confident Against Baylor Football: 'We Should Be Fine'

Auburn quarterback Byrum Brown spoke to several members of the media on September 1st , just four days away from the Aflac Kickoff Game against Baylor. Fielding questions from several reporters, he appeared to be respectful but confident when asked about facing Baylor in week one, but also provided a few noteworthy answers. In this article, we'll discuss some of the key takeaways and quotes from Brown's responses.

On Facing Baylor's Defense

Sep 6, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman looks on during a timeout in the fourth quarter of a game against the Army Black Knights at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"We should be just fine," were indeed the words used by Byrum Brown when asked about facing Baylor's defense. Stating as such after noting that "The name of the game is that we should just be us, just be our offense."

Also making sure to say that Baylor's defense "Plays hard, they fly around the ball. They're sound," and that he will have to "be smart with the ball, find the open guys, and to let our playmakers make plays."

The Bears added a lot of new faces on the defensive side of the ball. Baylor does return stars LeVar Thornton Jr. and Jacob Redding in the secondary, but Brown and the Tigers will be scouting some new faces like Devon Jordan and Colby McCalister.

Klanderman's Defense Comes Multiple Looks and Schemes

Being asked about the likelihood of defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman using multiple defensive looks and schemes in the upcoming game against Baylor, Brown showed confidence in stating that, "It is challenging," but then mentions that practice has had its focus on the potential of multiple defensives packages while adding that, "We picked those up, and I'm fully confident in our O-Line, tight ends, and running backs seeing those looks and being prepared for it."

One player Baylor will see on Saturday is former running back Bryson Washington. Brown will line up at QB, but the Tigers will rotate some backs on Saturday, including Washington. Brown is a dual-threat QB, and Klanderman will need eyes on who has the ball.

"Extremely Comfortable" in the System

Claiming comfort with the playbook, even "the minute details of every play, knowing where to go with the ball against certain looks, finding (his) check-downs regularly in order to stay on schedule," Byrum said with confidence.

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Baylor and Auburn will be playing in Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the first game of the season. Brown mentioned that he's used to the size of an NFL stadium, having played in Raymond-James Stadium during his time with the South Florida Bulls. By all accounts, Byrum Brown will arrive ready to play.

How he ends up faring against coach Dave Aranda and defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman's defense will surely be covered during this channel's coverage of the Auburn-Baylor game.

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