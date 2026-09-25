Battle in Waco: 3 Key Matchups That Will Decide Baylor vs. Colorado

Conference play is finally here, and Saturday brings Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes to Waco. The Bears have stacked a couple of solid non-conference wins together, but the Buffs are coming off a rough road trip and are definitely looking for a bounce-back redemption win. Here are a few matchups that Baylor should focus on to get their first in-conference win.

Baylor Offensive Line vs. Colorado Defensive Line

Baylor's offensive plan this year has been pretty clear, though they've been trying to focus more on the running game with DJ Lagway being out for the past two weeks. They haven't thrown nearly as much in weeks two and three as Lagway did against Auburn.

Sep 19, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback DJ Lagway (2) during warmups before the game against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Apart from Lagway's rough start in the first quarter against Auburn, I don't think he'll struggle much against this defense. As long as he can make consistent smart reads and get his run game going, he should do just fine after what Aidan Chiles did to them last week.

This Colorado defense has been brutally tested so far this year. They mostly rely on quick disruptions in the trenches to create pressure without sending extra players to blitz. If Baylor can hold the initial rush, it gives the outside receivers time to progress through their routes and find open spaces in between the zones.

Baylor Secondary vs. Colorado Passing Attack

Colorado is putting the ball in Julian Lewis's hands, and the redshirt freshman has not been shy about making it their game plan. They love taking shots outside the numbers to guys like DeAndre Moore Jr. and Joseph Williams. The whole scheme is built to strand defensive backs on an island, giving the corners a split second to read the play in space.

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) scrambles in the first quarter against the Weber State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The best thing Baylor can do is to cap off Colorado's vertical routes and do their best to keep everything in front of this secondary and force Julian Lewis and this offense to continuously move the ball down the field instead of giving up a few deep balls.

The biggest struggle that Colorado has faced on offense is that the consistent big-play impact they had, even back when Sanders and Hunter were there, is still in effect to this day, but they can't seem to find any consistency. Making them earn every first down will be crucial to force Lewis to make a mistake and allow Baylor to turn good field position into an offensive opportunity.

Baylor Linebackers vs. Colorado Rushing & Short-Passing Game

We've seen a huge increase in screen plays, quick slants, and flat concepts in Colorado's offense, and if players like Kyland Reed and Travion Barnes can stuff the inside zones and limit the long yards after the catch, it forces Colorado to make consistent throws all night to move the ball down the field.

Sep 12, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Prairie View A&M Panthers running back Chase Bingmon (20) carries the ball against Baylor Bears linebacker Travion Barnes (5) during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bottom Line

In games like this, mistakes end up deciding everything. If Baylor's defensive front takes over the inside and the secondary can wrap up in space, Colorado won't get those cheap explosive plays that flip the field. It really comes down to first and second down; whoever stays ahead of the chains and keeps the momentum on offense is going to leave McLane Stadium with a huge conference win.

Sign up for our Free Newsletter and follow us on X and Facebook for the latest news.