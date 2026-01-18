Baylor Adds Offensive Lineman via Transfer Portal

After a lot of discussion during the week about the quarterback and receiver positions, Baylor football has added a player in the trenches.

According to 24/7 Sports, interior offensive lineman Lawson Petty has committed to Baylor.

Petty played 11 games last year for the Incarnate Word Cardinals at both left and right guard.

He’s expected to compete at those positions when he gets to spring camp.

He has two years of eligibility remaining.

The Connection

Petty had a connection to the program, having played for new Baylor offensive line coach Austin Woods during the 2023 season when Woods was the offensive line coach and run game coordinator at Incarnate Word.

Petty is 6-foot-3, and weighs 300 lbs. The lack of height likely means he’s a candidate to play inside, but he has repped at left tackle when he was in high school.

That type of athleticism could be useful on the interior in an offense that is expected to rely on its passing game in 2026 with DJ Lagway and his band of receivers.

There is plenty of competition and opportunity available on the offensive line as Baylor is set to return right tackle Kaden Sieracki, but that is it for the guys up front.

The reality is, the offensive line is a war of attrition, and Baylor needs bodies, whether they are starting or coming off the bench.

Development

Woods is going to be part of that culture change, and he mentioned in the offseason that he was excited for that challenge.

"I want to thank Coach Aranda and the entire Baylor Family for this incredible opportunity," Woods said in his initial statement.

"Baylor has a rich tradition and a winning culture that I'm honored to be part of. I'm eager to get to work with our offensive linemen and help them reach their full potential. My goal is to develop tough, intelligent players who take pride in their craft and dominate at the point of attack. I can't wait to get started and contribute to the success of this program."

Aranda would highlight his ability in development, which is going to be a key in Petty’s case as he makes the leap to the FBS level.

"Austin brings a wealth of knowledge and a proven track record of developing physical, technically sound offensive linemen,” Aranda said.

“His attention to detail and ability to connect with players will be invaluable as we continue building a dominant line of scrimmage presence. Austin's coaching philosophy aligns perfectly with our program's values and I'm excited about the impact he'll have on our young men both on and off the field."

