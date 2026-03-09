Where Baylor's DJ Lagway Ranks Among All Power Four QBs Entering 2026

When DJ Lagway signed with Florida during the 2023 early signing period, he probably didn't think he would be going to play in the Big 12 for the Baylor Bears two years later. But this is a strange time in college football, so maybe a change is good, and a matchup of a very athletically gifted athlete like DJ, to pair up with offensive coordinator Jake Spavital, who has found success with a range of players, should be enjoyed, as he gets to plan an offense around a playmaker like DJ. But even with a great coordinator, DJ will be with almost an entirely new receiver room and a questionable offensive line.

ESPN writer Bill Connelly released a list ranking all Power Four college Quarterbacks. Lagway lands at 40 on this list, which is somewhat expected with the struggles he was having for the Gators. And with the recent Big-time transfers in the Big-12, such as former North Texas FBS passing yard leader Drew Mestemaker going to Oklahoma State, and Brendan Sorsby from Cincinnati going to Texas Tech. The question is whether DJ can be that five star top tier athelete when he doesn't have all of the superstar players surrounding him?

Great potential... but what effort will it take?

After Hardley Gilmore IV's departure back to Kentucky, that takes away one weapon that Lagway was going to lean on this season. Baylor just lost two major offensive weapons this year with Michael Triggs and Josh Cameron heading off to the draft. The leading returning receiver is Jadon Porter, who had just nine catches last year.

It makes me fear that Lagway will be taking the first four games of the year to get comfortable with a team with a receiver room way different than Florida. And with the middle to back half grind of Baylor's schedule, this team needs to win games early in the year and get on a run to face these tougher teams like Houston, BYU, and Iowa State.

One thing Baylor's offense might be able to tap into is the spread option and RPOs. Depending on the status of who will be taking over the major roles at running back, Lagway can definitely have an impact on his feet. He showed multiple scrambles for throws last year and can run with the ball as well. If they can find a solidified o-line this year, the RPO's and option play could be a major help if we don't see a productive receiver room early on in the year.

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Baylor wideout Josh Cameron (WO14) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Can new defense help Lagway??

With questions on who will step up in the offense after a haul of draft picks and seniors leave, Baylor feels a lot more confident in the development on the other side of the ball. With a reformed secondary and defensive line, this season, we could see more wins with a sufficient defense. Taking the pressure off the offense to score 28+ should help get Lagway into this familiar system and find some confidence, so we can see why this guy was a former top prospect.