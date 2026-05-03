One Baylor Offensive Returner a Force to Be 'Reckoned With’ in 2026

The Baylor Bears lost their star running back to the transfer portal after Bryson Washington opted to transfer to Auburn — a team Baylor will see right away. However, the cupboard is far from empty in Waco. Washington was a good back, who rushed for over 1,000 yards in 2024.

But Baylor had a pair of former freshmen learn young after both Caden Knighten and Michael Turner were thrust into action. The main reason Baylor had to play two true freshmen was that veteran Dawson Pendergrass went down with a season-ending injury in fall camp.

But Pendergrass is back and will likely be the lead runner this season for Baylor. He played a pivotal role for the Bears in both 2023 and 2024, as either the lead running back or the No. 2. Earlier this spring, running back coach Khenon Hall said he believes Pendergass will be a force to be reckoned with.

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"It's great to have Dawson back," Hall said this spring. "Just being a veteran in his leadership, his commitment, he just shows the young guys how to do things, how to go about their business, how to be pros off the field. So it's great to have him.

"He's an unbelievable young man, as you guys know. He's going to be something to reckon with going forward. I'm very happy where his progress is and where he is at the moment. He's doing a good job staying the course, staying on track, and working his butt off."

Three starting running backs?

As mentioned above, Knighten and Turner saw a lot of action last season. Knighten ran for 469 yards and a score, while Turner rushed for 320 yards and a score. Pendergrass, back in 2024, rushed for 671 yards and six touchdowns behind Washington.

All three players bring a unique skillset to Baylor and Hall says all three could be starters this season. Clearly, Baylor isn't going to trot out three running backs in the starting lineup, but between what they all can do — the Bears feel confident in using all three of them this season.

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"Now, we wish Bryson well in his future endeavors, but I think we got a really, really talented room," said Hall. "You know, when you look at those three guys, you're talking about, starting off with Dawson, he brings a little bit of everything. Where he gets kind of slacked on is like they don't understand how fast he is, how mobile he is, his ability to make guys miss an open space. So, Dawson really, he's an all-around player, and I think those other two guys are too.

"When you talk about Caden and his flash and his big playability, and then you got Mike, I think all three of those guys are every-down backs. I think they can really get the job done. I think they're guys that are potential three starters for our offense, and those guys, we're going to ride their backs through the finish line here."